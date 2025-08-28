Cracker Barrel's rebranding critics declare 'total victory' after newest concessions

The Cracker Barrel company appeared to completely concede the battle over its rebranding effort on Thursday when it deleted a statement of support for the LGBTQ agenda on its website.

Some critics had noted that the company's decision to change back to the original logo was somewhat meaningless because it had not revoked its LGBTQ statement. Two days later, it appears to have acquiesced.

'Huge. Our movement has achieved total victory once again.'

The company issued a statement to Fox News Digital after the LGBTQ erasure.

"In connection with the company’s brand work, we have recently made updates to the Cracker Barrel website, including adding new content and removing ... out-of-date content," read the statement. "Several months ago, the company also made changes to our Business Resource Groups that now focus all sponsorships or events on our corporate giving initiatives: addressing food insecurity, supporting community needs through food, and reducing food waste.”

The deletion of the Pride page at the company website also erased a statement of support for the Nashville Pride Parade.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would return to its "Old Timer" logo after having offered a new, modernist design with updated font and no image.

"Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain," said the company. "At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been — and always will be — about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

RELATED: 'Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER Again': Trump says restaurant chain can take advantage of controversy

Photo by GREGORY WALTON/AFP via Getty Images

Activist Robby Starbuck was among those who led the opposition and declared victory after the newest concession.

"Huge. Our movement has achieved total victory once again," he wrote on social media. "Our movement is so powerful that even I can’t believe it sometimes. While the media credits me with these wins, we all know the truth. ... These companies don’t fear me, they fear US. I’m just blessed to be your megaphone (and a pretty damn relentless researcher)."

The company's stock price plummeted the day after the rebranding announcement, but it has slowly recovered and is slightly above its price level before the rebranding.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!