Cruz calls Greene's speakership ouster bid 'silly'; Johnson reportedly ​claims to be 'most conservative member' to be speaker

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the speakership, describing it as "silly" and "seriously counterproductive" while calling Johnson "a strong conservative."

Cruz said that Greene's ouster effort "increases the chances of chaos" and of giving control over to Democrats. "And there is zero chance a more conservative speaker will result," he asserted during an interview on the "RealClearPolitics" radio show on SiriusXM, noting, "I think what she's doing is really unhelpful to the country."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) have pledged to vote to table Greene's motion to vacate, saying in a statement earlier this week, "If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed."

Greene, who filed the motion to vacate in March, has noted that she plans to pull the trigger next week.

"I'm calling the motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson next week after weeks of warning Mike Johnson to stop giving Democrats everything they want," Greene said in a post on X. "The vote on the motion to table will essentially reveal the Uniparty in full. Vote YES to table the motion to vacate = Uniparty member," she averred. "Vote against tabling the motion to vacate = not Uniparty member."

Axios reported that Johnson said, "I'm the most conservative member who has ever held the gavel as speaker, but the reality of our numbers is our challenge."

Greene responded in a tweet by posting six rolling on the floor laughing emojis and writing, "Most conservative except when you… fund the invasion of our country," "fund full-term abortion," "fund the trans agenda," "fund endless war," "break the tie for warrantless spying," "criminalize the New Testament," "are endorsed by Democrat leadership," and "spend more than Nancy Pelosi."

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona are both cosponsoring the motion to vacate.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

