Marjorie Taylor Greene to pull trigger on motion to vacate next week, targeting Mike Johnson for ouster from speakership

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who targeted House Speaker Mike Johnson in March by filing a motion to vacate the speakership, indicated during a press conference on Wednesday that she plans to trigger a vote on the matter next week.

In a statement issued Tuesday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) pledged to "vote to table" the GOP congresswoman's motion to vacate, declaring, "If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed."

Greene said during the press conference on Wednesday that "Mike Johnson is giving them every thing they want."

"What we've seen here is the coming out of the uniparty," Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who has cosponsored Greene's motion to vacate, said at the press conference. "And it will be consolidated, and it will be transparent and apparent next week to all Americans when this vote happens."

"Members have a weekend to decide whether to embrace the #Uniparty that became obvious in the U.S. House when Hakeem Jeffries and the entire Democrat leadership team announced they want to keep Mike Johnson," Massie tweeted.

When NewsNation's Blake Burman mentioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Johnson, the speaker said, "Bless her heart." The interview was recorded Tuesday night, according to The Hill.



Burman asked Johnson whether Greene is a "serious lawmaker."

Johnson replied that he does not believe Greene is "proving to be, no."

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona has also cosponsored Greene's motion to vacate.

Johnson was tapped to serve as speaker last year after prior speaker Kevin McCarthy had been ousted from the post.

