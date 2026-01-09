Dad fires gun outside son's middle school after being denied entry, prompting lockdown: Cops. Later he curses out judge.

A Michigan father is accused of firing a gun outside his son's middle school earlier this week after being denied entry, which prompted a lockdown.

Police in Romulus — which is about a half hour southwest of Detroit — said Shawntez Marshaun Gregory, 44, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, drove to Romulus Middle School, approached the front doors, and told the school secretary through the intercom, "I am here to get my son. I want my son now!"

'This case is every parent’s nightmare.'

Police said the secretary recognized Gregory as someone who'd been barred from school property and reportedly displayed unstable behavior in the past — and that in this instance, he was "extremely upset" and had a gun.

With that, police said the secretary called 911 and put the school on lockdown. The secretary then heard gunshots, dropped to the floor, and told 911 he was trying to gain entry to the school by "shooting at the locks," police said.

Police said arriving officers took Gregory into custody, recovered a gun, and found seven spent rounds.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Gregory with multiple felonies, including false report or threat of terrorism; intentional threat to commit act of violence against school, school employees, or students with specific intent to carry out or overt act; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone; reckless use of a firearm; and two counts of felony firearm in connection to the incident, WXYZ-TV reported.

Prosecutors told the station that Gregory was about a foot away from the building when he fired the gun seven times — but not directly at the school.

“This case is every parent’s nightmare," Worthy said in a statement, WXYZ said, adding that no one was harmed.

What's more, in regard to police saying the secretary recognized Gregory as someone who'd been barred from school property, it turns out he had a no-trespassing order from the school and was not allowed near his son since Gregory also has been accused of attempting to kidnap him, the station said.

Then came Gregory's arraignment on Thursday at 34th District Court, WXYZ said.

With Judge Lisa Martin presiding, WDIV-TV reported that Gregory swore 14 times, told the judge to get a real job, put his fingers in his ears, and said it was the “the fakest s**t I’ve seen in my life.”

He also refused to answer the judge's questions, WXYZ said.

During the virtual hearing, Martin asked Gregory to state his name for the record, and he replied by saying, “Nope, good f**king bye. Don’t need to talk to me, quit f**king playing with me," WDIV replied.

As bond was being discussed, WDIV said Gregory stated, “This is the fakest s**t I’ve seen in my life. ... You’re going to actually act like this, huh? That s**t is fake. Sorriest s**t and racist in my life. Bunch of racists doing stuff. So I’m done. I’m done talking. We can go, and I can go back and get ready to go back home now. I’m done playing around.”

Gregory then verbally attacked the judge, WDIV said: “You are one of the dumbest black person [sic] I’ve seen in my life, about the dumbest [expletive] I’ve seen in my life. I hate to say that because it’s some racist right here. I hate to say that, though, but don’t waste my time. There’s a racist right here, so don’t waste my time, no more. Tired of f**king with all of y’all. So don’t waste my time.”

The judge then adopted the police department’s recommendation and remanded Gregory without bond, WDIV said.

“Why don’t you get a real job?" Gregory added to the judge, according to WDIV. "Go get a real job."

Gregory remained Friday in the Wayne County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20, WDIV reported.

