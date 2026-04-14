Dad rushes home to protect child, pregnant wife from unhinged male screaming death threats at door, demanding it be opened

A Northern California father rushed home to protect his 5-year-old child and pregnant wife from a male stranger who was caught on the Fairfield home's doorbell camera screaming death threats and demanding that the homeowner open the door.

Video from last Tuesday's terrifying incident shows the male standing on the porch of the home in the 1700 block of Burbank Court in Fairfield and talking to the homeowner through a Ring doorbell camera and demanding entry, KTVU-TV reported.

'Open the door. This is my neighborhood. ... Now. Or I'll f**king end you. Do you understand me?'

Fairfield is about 45 minutes southwest of Sacramento.

"I just want to make sure that everything's OK," the man is heard saying, the station reported. "There seems to be something going on."

"What do you mean?" the homeowner replied while repeatedly asking the male to leave.

The homeowner had just left his residence minutes before, KTVU said. However, he was able to observe and talk to the male stranger — and immediately returned home, police said.

Things only got scarier.

The male is seen on video kicking the door and shouting, "Where's your daughter? Who's in there with you? Open this f**king door, or I'm breaking it down!" KTVU said.

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Things also got downright bizarre.

At one point, the male identified himself as a fictional wizard and private investigator from an urban fantasy series, the station said.

"My name is Harry Dresden, motherf**ker," the male is heard saying on camera. "Open the door. This is my neighborhood. ... Now. Or I will f**king end you. Do you understand me?"

Soon the male pulled down a decorative doorbell, repeatedly bashed the door with it, and continued to demand to be let inside "or I'll f**king kill you," KTVU said.

All the while, the homeowner's pregnant wife and 5-year-old child were inside the home, but they managed to hide in the garage, the station said.

Unable to get in through the front door, the male stranger soon broke a gate and entered the home through a sliding glass door, KTVU reported.

Video from inside the home shows the intruder moving through rooms and yelling, "Where the f**k is she?" the station said.

But soon the homeowner is seen on video back inside his residence — and armed with a shovel. KTVU said that while video doesn't show the physical altercation between the homeowner and the intruder, a commotion can be heard.

The homeowner is heard telling the intruder, "I'm giving you a chance — get the f**k out of my house," the station reported.

Authorities confirmed to KTVU that a physical confrontation occurred between the intruder and the homeowner, and both sustained head injuries.

Arriving officers found the intruder outside the home, and the station said he was taken to NorthBay Medical Center for treatment and later booked into the Solano County Jail.

Police said they "want to recognize the actions of the homeowner, who worked to protect his family while officers were responding to the scene."

Jason Nichols, 30, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, and making criminal threats, KTVU reported, adding that police on Monday added a charge of annoying or molesting a child.

The station said that during Nichols' court appearance Monday, he seemed to take issue with some of the charges as Superior Court Judge William Pendergast read the complaint.

Nichols did not enter a plea, KTVU reported.

Authorities would not say if Nichols was targeting any child related to the homeowner, the station said, but they did say Nichols lives behind the family's home, although the family does not know him.

Nichols' bail was set at $250,000. While jail records indicate Nichols remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon, the charge of annoying or molesting a child was no longer listed among the charges against him. Nichols' next court date is scheduled for April 23.

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