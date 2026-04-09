'I'll kill you in the name of Allah': Knife-wielding male makes death threats in chilling driveway incident; suspect arrested

A knife-wielding male was caught on surveillance video issuing death threats — he was heard twice saying, "I'll kill you in the name of Allah" — to another man in the driveway of an Ohio home in the middle of the night last weekend.

Anthony Tyrone Jessie Long, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and aggravated trespassing after Warren County Sheriff's deputies were called to a Franklin Township home just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported suspicious person, WXIX-TV reported, citing sheriff's office records.

'Hey bud, you knocking on the door?'

A woman told dispatchers that a male was walking around the front of the property and knocking on the door while holding a knife and threatening to kill her husband "in the name of Allah" before chasing after the couple's daughter, who had just arrived in the driveway, the station said.

"We knew our daughter would just get out of the car and come right in," the woman told WXIX in the aftermath, adding that "we were too afraid that the guy was going to do something to her."

Surveillance video shows the suspect at first kneeling and bowing his head on the driveway. Soon the dad approaches the suspicious person and asks him, "Hey, bud, you knocking on the door?"

With that, the male walks toward the dad and twice tells him, "I'll kill you in the name of Allah."

The dad then retreats toward the house and yells for his daughter to drive away.

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The daughter was able to get away, WXIX reported, and the suspicious person fled in a car.

When deputies got to the scene, the victims showed them surveillance video of the incident, the station said.

About 15 minutes later, Clearcreek Police were dispatched to a traffic stop near Bunnell Hill and State Route 122; a caller claimed they were being followed by a driver — and that the driver tried to ram the caller's car, WXIX said.

With that, the person who called 911 led the driver to a Clearcreek Police station where officers detained the driver, identified as Long, as the driver matched the description of the suspicious person wanted for threatening the Franklin Township family, the station noted.

Deputies returned to the Franklin Township residence, and the family showed them video of the suspicious person with a knife — and the knife matched the one found in Long's possession, WXIX said.

Long was taken to the Warren County Jail, and jail records on Thursday afternoon indicate he's still behind bars. The station said Long is being held on a $1,500 cash-only bond for the Clearcreek incident as well as a $75,000 bond for the Franklin Township incident; his next court date is April 23.

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