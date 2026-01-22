Dallas Baptist University evacuates campus over threats ahead of visit from HUD Secretary Turner

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (R) were scheduled to appear at Dallas Baptist University this morning, but their event was abruptly canceled after the school received unverified threats.

Dallas Baptist University was evacuated on Thursday morning, the Dallas Morning News reported.

'Out of an abundance of caution, the University has made the decision to cancel classes for Thursday, January 22.'

Turner was scheduled to give remarks at 9:30 a.m. as a part of the HUD Center for Faith's Opportunity Zones Summit. Opportunity Zones are "economically distressed communities," nominated by America's governors.

Johnson was also slated to speak about "public-private partnerships and uplifting underserved communities," according to the Dallas Morning News.

"Emergency response: Out of an abundance of caution, the University has made the decision to cancel classes for Thursday, January 22," a news release from the university reads. "The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority. Additional updates will be shared as appropriate as the situation continues to be monitored."

Eric Johnson. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

"Dallas Baptist University has been made aware of several unverified threats involving the campus," the university said in a statement to Blaze News.

"While there is no confirmed indication of immediate danger, University leadership is proactively assessing the situation and working closely with law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of our community," the statement added.

The university stressed that the campus was evacuated "out of an extreme abundance of caution" so that it could "determine the legitimacy of these unverified threats." Classes remain canceled for the remainder of the day.

No injuries have been reported.

Scott Turner. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dallas Baptist University was founded in 1898 and is home to over 4,000 students.

"This event has been canceled due to a security concern on campus," a HUD spokesperson told Blaze News.

The Dallas mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

