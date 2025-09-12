Man hacked off victim's head with machete while his wife and child watched, police say

Texas police are still investigating the gruesome alleged attack at a Dallas motel where a man was decapitated with a machete in front of his wife and child.

Court documents said that Yordanis Cobos-Martinez got into an argument with 50-year-old Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah at the Downtown Suites motel off of Interstate 30 in Old East Dallas on Wednesday. A witness said the argument was over a broken washing machine.

After hacking the man's head off, he kicked it twice and then picked it up and dropped it by a dumpster.

The witness, who worked with 37-year-old Cobos-Martinez, told police that the suspect was angry at Nagamallaiah for talking to the witness to translate during the argument instead of talking to Cobos-Martinez directly.

Cobos-Martinez then allegedly obtained a machete and began hacking at Nagamallaiah, who yelled and tried to run off through the parking lot toward the motel office. The victim's wife and son came out and tried to stop the attack, but Cobos-Martinez allegedly pushed them off and continued.

Police say the attacker went through the victim's pockets and took his cell phone and key card.

Dallas Fire-Rescue followed the man, who was bloodied, until police were able to arrest him.

(WARNING: Very graphic and disturbing video.) Gruesome video apparently showing some of the attack surfaced on social media.

Dallas County Jail records say that Cobos-Martinez is facing a capital murder charge and being held without bond.

KDFW-TV reported that he's also being held on an immigration hold which may indicate that he's in the country illegally.

