Man admitted to killing his mother and then desecrating her corpse, police say

A South Dakota man was charged with murder for allegedly killing his mother and then beheading her, according to prosecutors.

Bowen Fladland, 34, was charged with first-degree murder as well as second-degree murder in the death of Marlene Fladland, his mother.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley told KXLG-TV that the victim's body was discovered at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday at their residence on 601 N. Cloud St. in the city of Clark.

Court documents said that Bowen admitted to kneeling on his mother's neck until she died. He then allegedly cut off her head with a tool.

The victim's body was found in the front yard of the residence.

KELO-TV reported that Bowen had a long criminal history including assault. In a prior incident, court documents said that the son had choked his mother and that she had become lightheaded during the assault. He also threatened to kill her while holding two butter knives, according to police.

He was convicted of aggravated assault in that case but was given a suspended sentence of 10 years.

"It is fairly common for us to see, in a criminal activity, when somebody begins a pathway of violence, how it escalates. Which is why I feel it's so important that these issues are addressed early on in a criminal history," said Jackley. "We need to make sure we do everything to make sure we keep the public safe."

Jackley said the investigation is ongoing and that an autopsy will be conducted.

Bowen is being held at the Codington County jail in Watertown.

Clark is a small city of just over 1,000 residents located in the northeastern part of South Dakota.

