Dan Crenshaw brushes off apparent death threat as 'hyperbole' as ethics complaint looms

A conservative watchdog group filed an ethics complaint Tuesday against Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) over his apparent suggestion that he would kill Tucker Carlson should the two ever meet in person — something Crenshaw claims was clearly "hyperbole."

The American Accountability Foundation indicated Tuesday that it penned a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives' Office of Congressional Ethics requesting an immediate investigation into Crenshaw's remarks. According to the watchdog group, which is led by a former legislative director of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Crenshaw may have violated House rules by engaging in conduct unbecoming of a member of Congress.

Blaze News previously reported that GB News' Steven Edginton interviewed Crenshaw at the 2025 Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in Britain last week, asking the congressman about American global leadership, the "neocon" label often applied to him, and the war in Ukraine.

When Edginton mentioned Tucker Carlson's criticism of American aid to Ukraine, Crenshaw declared, "Tucker doesn't know what he's talking about."

'No, seriously, I would kill him.'

After the interview, Edginton casually asked Crenshaw with the camera still rolling, "Have you ever met Tucker?"

In footage that did not originally air on GB News but went viral Monday on social media, Crenshaw seemingly responded, "We've talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I'll f**king kill him."

Edginton, who indicated that the footage was genuine, suggested on X that when he laughed off the remark, Crenshaw doubled down, stating, "No, seriously, I would kill him."

When later asked on X by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) whether he threatened to kill Carlson, Crenshaw wrote, "lol, no."

The AAF suggested that a failure to sanction Crenshaw over his apparent threat of a member of the press would "send a message to Members that they are free to threaten reporters they disagree with and more importantly send a message to reporters that they need to worry for their safety when they report on Members of Congress."

'I have absolutely no desire to harm him.'

"There is no reasonable construction of creditable behavior which includes threating [sic] innocent journalists simply for disagreeing with a Member," the AAF noted in its complaint.

"As Representative Crenshaw frequently points out, he is a former Navy SEAL, so one should reasonably assume that his threats to kill someone should be taken seriously, since he has received significant military training in the application of lethal force," added the AAF.

When pressed for comment, a spokesman for Crenshaw directed Blaze News to the congressman's Wednesday KRIV-TV interview, where Crenshaw stated, "I caught that video myself after I saw all the outrage online, and I have got say, that's the lamest 'death threat' that I've ever seen. I think it's pretty clear that is a non-literal turn of phrase."

"I think anyone seriously watching and being honest with themselves knows that was hyperbole, said in private, and no, Tucker has nothing to worry about. I have absolutely no desire to harm him," added Crenshaw.

The congressman told KRIV that he will not accept Carlson's invitation to sit down for an interview, noting, "I don't want to be in the same room with him."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!