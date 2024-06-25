Dana Bash's ex helped Biden before the 2020 election. Trump allies figure she'll follow suit.

CNN talking heads Dana Bash and Jake Tapper are the co-moderators for this week's presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Some Trump allies expect that Bash, like her colleague, will be unable to contain her long-standing partisan bias long enough Thursday to permit a fair exchange for the benefit of prospective voters.

At the height of the pro-Hamas rallies earlier this year and amidst pronounced anti-Israel rhetoric from progressive Democratic lawmakers, Bash accused Trump of dangerous anti-Semitism for pointing out that the "Democrats have been very, very opposed to Jewish people ... and to Israel."

Bash, an exponent of the Russia collusion hoax who is evidently content to give Biden boosters plenty of air time, bemoaned the Supreme Court's March decision requiring Colorado to keep Trump on the 2024 ballot, noting that "unfortunately for America, the court isn't necessarily wrong that this is the way the Framers wanted it to be."

Years before expressing grief over the prospect that Biden's wouldn't effectively run unopposed in at least one state, Bash diminished the cost of real war in an effort to score political points against Trump.

In January 2021, Trump highlighted that unlike his predecessors, he had not committed America to any bloody conflicts abroad costing thousands of American lives and trillions of dollars. Bash said in response, "Maybe he didn't start any new wars abroad, but he completely incited battle after battle and even, I would say, war domestically."

Should Bash act on her deep-seated antipathy or take a page out of the playbook of one of her former husbands, then she might end up influencing the election in a questionable fashion.

Jeremy Bash, former chief of staff at the CIA under Obama and senior adviser to then-Director Leon Panetta, was part of the cabal of former U.S. intelligence officials who signed an open letter on Oct. 19, 2020, regarding the New York Post's Oct. 14 report about the discovery and damning contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, which the FBI had "verified" one year earlier.

The CNN co-moderator's ex-husband helped downplay the possibility that the potentially election-changing discovery of a laptop brimming with possible evidence implicating the Bidens in various improprieties had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

A CNN spokesman stressed to the New York Post that Bash and Tapper were well suited to the task at hand.

"Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are well-respected veteran journalists who have covered politics for more than five decades combined," said the spokesman. "They have extensive experience moderating major political debates, including CNN's Republican Presidential Primary Debate this cycle. There are no two people better equipped to co-moderate a substantial and fact-based discussion, and we look forward to the debate on June 27 in Atlanta."

Steve Bannon and other Trump allies aware of the co-moderators' past criticism of the former president have suggested the Republican might be ambushed on Thursday — especially after how they treated Trump's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on Monday.

For daring to mention the co-moderators' unmistakable antipathy toward Trump, CNN abruptly ended an interview Monday with Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Leavitt noted on X, "This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday. Yet he is still willing to go into this 3-1 fight to bring his winning message to the American people, and he will win."

Leavitt later acknowledged on Bannon's "War Room" podcast that "CNN is a propaganda network for the Democrat Party and for Joe Biden. They have pushed endless lies about President Trump ... from [the] Russia hoax to the Charlottesville lie to the Hunter Biden laptop. They've covered for Joe Biden over the past several years."

Bannon said, "This Thursday debate is totally 100 percent rigged," reported Newsweek.

"The organizing principle of CNN is a hatred of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement to the core of their being. ... They hate Donald J. Trump and they hate the MAGA movement."

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweek, "The true benchmark for Thursday's debate should be whether or not Joe Biden can defend his disastrous record on inflation and the out-of-control border invasion versus President Trump's unquestioned first-term record of success, and if Biden can speak for himself without the overt participation and interference of two CNN moderators."

