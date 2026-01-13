'Home Alone' star busted for allegedly trying to hire escort

The actor best known for portraying a burglar on the popular "Home Alone" movie from the '90s was cited for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a California hotel.

Documents obtained by TMZ say that Daniel Stern was cited on Dec. 10 in the city of Camarillo, but the 68-year-old was not arrested.

Stern could face a fine of $1,000 for the misdemeanor.

The actor had a separate emergency in Ventura County in October when he was rushed to the hospital over a medical emergency.

TMZ reported that the actor did not respond to a request for a comment.

If charged for the misdemeanor, Stern could face a fine of $1,000 as well as six months in prison if he's convicted.

The actor played the bandit Marv Murchins alongside Joe Pesci in the "Home Alone" franchise. He has largely left his acting career in recent months and put his efforts into becoming a sculptor.

While Stern has not been vocal about his political beliefs, he previously noted with relish how he took advantage of Donald Trump long before he was elected president. He said that Trump and his then-wife Ivana Trump had walked into a bar and seen Stern with a movie crew.

Trump had a small cameo in the second "Home Alone" movie.

Stern with Jay Leno from 1995.

"Donald spotted us and proclaimed so everyone could hear that he would be picking up the tab at our table," Stern recalled.

He said that he ordered as much alcohol as he could and even invited strangers to drink with them in order to run up the tab. He believes the final tab ended up being more than $7K.

"We still feel really good about that," he added.

