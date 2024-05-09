'F*** off and let people be': 'Doctor Who' star David Tennant says transgenderism is 'just about people being themselves'

Fan-favorite actor David Tennant responded to a fan question about gender identity by saying he believes people identifying as transgender has been mostly positive and simply boils down to allowing people to express themselves.

Tennant was the tenth actor to play the character Doctor Who, and he was so popular he was the first actor to play the character a second time.

Tennant appeared at a convention called Proud Nerd: Angels, Demons, and Doctors in Germany, when a fan asked a lengthy question about his feelings on "masculinity and femininity."

"I wanted to ask about your relationship with gender, and like, expression like masculinity and femininity. Because I've always noticed, even before you and Georgia became more vocal about trans rights, that you're always not afraid to show like, femininity," the fan began.



The fan went on to say it was inspiring despite being "a bit traumatized by it because I'm trans."

"I wonder how has that changed over the years, if changed at all?" the fan asked.

Tennant responded by saying that while these identities didn't exist when he was younger, he's only seen their representation as being positive.

"That community has found ways of defining itself and has provided a sort of, you know, when I was a kid, the idea of being nonbinary wasn't something that existed, it wasn't a concept," Tennant explained.

"I've seen that emerge and people able to express themselves through that, and it only ever seems positive as far as I can see."

"I think that the kind of weaponization of trans rights, gay rights, well actually, when I was a teenager, I remember gay rights being weaponized politically, and that always felt ugly and nasty. And now we look back on that 30 years later, and those people are clearly on the wrong side of history," he claimed.

"Now there's a sort of similar weaponization of these topics being taken by mostly the right wing or a certain section of society trying to create friction and conflict and division where it needn't be, where it's just about people being themselves and not, you know, you don't need to be bothered by it," he said while chuckling.



"F*** off, and let people be!" he added.

"It's that sense of just wanting people to be allowed to exist. And I think that there are now ways of expressing gender, identity, sexuality that are more nuanced than they once were. And that only seems to be positive. If that helps people to know who they are and say who they are and communicate to the world who they are ... that's just common sense, really."

"How can a TV star that lives in a gated community tell the consumer what they can or can’t complain about, whilst ideological forces from social revolutionaries forcefully put certain demographics into cultural TV shows?" asked commentator Lewis Brackpool.

"The marketplace of ideas speaks. Maybe David Tennant doesn’t need to be bothered about what the consumer wants?" he added.

The "Doctor Who" show has indeed become increasingly focused on sexuality and gender during Tennant's last run in 2023, and with his successor, actor Ncuti Gatwa.

Writer and executive producer Russell T. Davies has ensured the 60-year-old show will only become more progressive and announced that he is looking to "break barriers."

During an interview with Variety, Davies explained that gender, race, and/or sexuality played a part in the main character's role starting in the audition process.

"We auditioned men, women, Black, white, nonbinary actors and actors whose sexuality was their own private matter," he recalled. "Exactly the type of barriers I like to break," he added.

Davies said in a 2023 interview that he thinks the "visibility thing" is important and that bigotry can be avoided "if you grow up seeing this stuff."

"Homophobia and transphobia happens when it's something you've never seen before," he claimed. He also stated that children can be influenced by the ideology more easily.

"You can temper that reaction and change it if you introduce these images to people happily, and normally, and calmly when they're young."

