'Deadass serious': FBI goes to Glenn Beck's home after he helped expose Antifa's terror network

President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination by a radical assassin who allegedly etched Antifa slogans into his bullet casings.

In the interest of obliging Trump and finally destroying Antifa, the Justice Department and the FBI have evidently appealed to the expertise of some of those Americans who chronicled Antifa terrorists' crimes, analyzed their tactics, and identified their supporters while authorities previously sat on their hands.

'It was surreal.'

Antifa is an anarcho-communist militant group that has long threatened lives and property throughout the Western world.

In a show that debuted on Oct. 8 titled "Unmasking Antifa: The Dark Truth Behind Its Well-Funded Network," Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck took a deep dive, "shattering the myth" that Antifa is leaderless and decentralized.

"We analyzed the Antifa network," Beck said with regard to his show last week. "And we went from the street thugs, to the support groups, eventually to the funding."

Beck added, "To say the FBI was interested in this might be an understatement."

Just days after the show's initial broadcast, Beck received a knock on the door from the FBI.

RELATED: Leftists try to shut down Turning Point USA at Rutgers for criticizing Antifa professor

Photo by Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images

"Let's just say the FBI is turning over every single stone," continued Beck. "It is so clear to me that they are exploring all angles of this, and they are talking to anyone and everyone that can give them any kind of information.

"How do I know?" Beck asked. He then immediately began to explain why he is confident that federal authorities are serious about Antifa this time.

Beck indicated that he was informed in a phone call Saturday that FBI Director Kash Patel wanted to send some agents over to speak with him.

"I'm like, 'The direct —? FBI agents?' 'Yes, you said some things that they need to talk to you about,'" continued Beck, recalling the conversation. "'Well, good things or bad things?' 'They'll be over.'"

The Blaze Media co-founder indicated that he, his wife, and his head researcher, Jason Buttrill, spent nearly two hours on Saturday sharing insights into the leftist terror enterprise with a trio of FBI agents in Beck's living room.

"It was surreal," said Beck. "At one point, I talked to them for about 15 minutes just going over the Tides Foundation. And saying, 'If you understand Tides, you'll understand how difficult your job is going to be.' And this is information that I first gave on Fox years ago."

Reflecting on the bureau's newfound interest in stamping out leftist terrorism, Beck noted, "Finally, we have an administration and an FBI director that is willing to go in deep. Not surface. But deep. I could only imagine what we could have avoided if anyone in an administration would have done this in 2011."

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Beck's reporting has created headaches for leftist extremists and their alleged benefactors.

Beck hosted counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro on the Sept. 17 episode of the "The Charlie Kirk Show" and discussed the findings of Mauro's Capital Research Center report concerning the funding of U.S.-based groups potentially engaged in terrorism by George Soros' Open Society Foundations.

Days later, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office reportedly issued a directive to U.S. attorneys' offices in at least three states and several cities instructing federal prosecutors to prepare probes into Soros' group.

Following his meeting with the FBI agents on Saturday, Beck suggested that Antifa members and their enablers ought to be concerned right now because "the FBI is deadass serious."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!