Deadly HS shooting deemed self-defense — but student who fired fatal shot isn't completely in the clear

A deadly shooting that took place at a Northern California high school earlier this month has been deemed self-defense — but the student who allegedly fired the fatal shot isn't completely in the clear.

Sacramento County prosecutors have declined to file homicide charges in the case because the April 10 killing at Natomas High School occurred during a violent attempted robbery, which falls under self-defense, KXTV-TV reported.

'Our professional and ethical obligation requires us to decline charges when the evidence cannot establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.'

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that two non-students went on campus looking for a specific student, the station said.

Authorities said one of them was wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun, KXTV noted.

More from the station:

Investigators determined the pair found the student and violently tried to rob him, leading to a confrontation, according to the DA's office. During that encounter, the targeted student — who was also carrying a firearm — shot and killed the armed suspect, according to prosecutors.



The person who was killed has been identified by family members as 16-year-old De’Jon Sledge.



After reviewing the facts, evidence and applicable law, including self-defense, the district attorney’s office concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove a homicide case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Our professional and ethical obligation requires us to decline charges when the evidence cannot establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” the office told KXTV in a statement.

RELATED: Teen robbers open fire on victim behind Texas Family Dollar, but victim also has a gun — and turns the tables lethally

The person associated with the individual who was fatally shot will be charged in juvenile court with attempted robbery, the station noted.

The intended target who fired the weapon will be charged with various weapons charges, KXTV said, citing the DA's office.

The station said the DA's office also raised concerns about school violence and noted that schools should be safe places for students — and that youths should not feel compelled to carry weapons for protection.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!