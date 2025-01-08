Outrage ensues after husband of GOP senator apparently snubs Kamala Harris at swearing-in ceremony

Liberals lashed out at a Republican U.S. senator over video of her husband apparently snubbing a handshake from Vice President Kamala Harris at swearing-in ceremony.

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska shook the hand of the vice president after she was sworn into office, but her husband appeared to avoid the interaction, causing Harris to raise an eyebrow and react to the snub.

'He didn’t even want to stand next to her! Stop making excuses.'

"The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris. The level of class you can expect from MAGA," responded left-wing podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen.

Cohen's post on social media garnered more than 17 million views on its own.

Many defended Fischer's husband by pointing out that the video posted by Cohen and others didn't show that the elderly man was gripping a cane and couldn't shake her hand without some awkwardness. He held a Bible in the other hand.

That prompted even more scrutiny over videos of the interaction.

"In the FULL video, he didn’t even want to stand next to her! Stop making excuses. He QUICKLY put his hand in his pocket so as not to touch her,” replied radio host Roland Martin, who referred to Fischer's husband as an "a**hole."

However, some on the right thanked him for insulting Harris.

"WOW! Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer’s husband REFUSED to shake Kamala’s hand and can barely look her in the eye," responded Newsmax host David J. Harris Jr. "Thank you, sir, for representing every American whose lives were destroyed by her and Joe’s policies."

Harris was forced to certify the results of the election in her role as president of the Senate and declare President-elect Donald Trump the winner.

