Wisconsin man named 'Deez-Nuts' arrested on charges of battery, brandishing a BB gun

A Wisconsin man – Deez-Nuts Lee Kroll – was arrested and charged with battery this week.

WFRV reported on Friday, "According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Deez-Nuts Kroll was arrested following an incident involving a gun."

Around 10 p.m. on March 5, police reportedly responded to a disturbance on the east side of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

When police officers arrived at the residence, two people were allegedly detained and brought to a squad car. Police also purportedly took Kroll into custody. The criminal complaint reportedly noted that Kroll was shirtless and appeared to be highly intoxicated. Law enforcement said Kroll did follow the commands of officers.

He handed his Wisconsin identification card to cops that said his name was "Deez-Nuts Lee Kroll."

One of the people at the scene claimed that Kroll opened the door at the residence and punched them in the shoulder with a closed fist. The police report said a fight broke out.

During the melee, Kroll reportedly brandished a gun.

Authorities said they took the gun as evidence. Police allegedly noted that the firearm was a CO2 BB gun loaded with eight silver 4.5mm BBs.

Police said Kroll was "talking in circles" when they investigated him regarding the violent situation.

Court records show Deez-Nuts Lee Kroll was arrested and charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and use of a dangerous weapon – all of which are misdemeanors. A signature bond was set at $1,000 for Kroll.

Court records also show that Deez-Nuts also goes by the name of Derrick L. Kroll.

Kroll faces up to nine months in prison over the criminal charges.

According to reports, Kroll made a court appearance on March 6.

Deez-Nuts is scheduled to appear at the Brown County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. on April 24, 2024.

