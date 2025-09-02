Democrat county commissioner arrested in 'massive' drug bust

A Democrat commissioner in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly two dozen suspects arrested in connection with a "massive drug investigation" that spanned several years — and several states.

On Thursday, members of the Lehigh County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Bethlehem Police Department and other agencies, arrested Commissioner Zach Cole-Borghi at Bethlehem City Hall, where he worked as an open records officer. Cole-Borghi was charged with possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to deliver a pound of marijuana. He paid $50,000 bond and was released.

'A wide-ranging conspiracy.'

Cole-Borghi, a first-term commissioner who won the Democratic primary for District 3 unopposed earlier this year, was just one of 22 individuals arrested in connection with this case. Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan claimed the investigation into the alleged drug ring began three years ago and extended all the way to Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin.

"This is a wide-ranging, as I said, multi-jurisdictional investigation, which included people yesterday who were arrested in the City of Chicago and the State of Wisconsin," Holihan said at a press conference on Friday, according to lehighvalleylive.com. "And there are warrants for people in multiple counties in Pennsylvania, as well as the state of New York, I believe the state of New Jersey, Philadelphia — so a wide-ranging conspiracy."

Holihan also noted that law enforcement officers had seized a massive haul of evidence related to the case.

"To date, some of the items seized include well over $100,000 in cash, crypto accounts, more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, large quantities of THC, liquid cocaine, and MDMA pills. Additionally, at least 25 firearms were seized yesterday, including semi-automatic rifles and ghost guns. As part of the operation, two clandestine labs were discovered manufacturing illegal THC products. Those labs were discovered and dismantled by the PA State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team," he said.

Bethlehem Human Resources Director Michelle Cichocki confirmed on Friday that Cole-Borghi no longer works for the city.

Althom/Getty Images

The extent of Cole-Borghi's alleged participation in drug trafficking is unclear, and during the press conference, Holihan declined questions about the commissioner's alleged involvement, citing the ongoing grand jury investigation.

However, several of Cole-Borghi's colleagues have weighed in. Bethlehem City Council member Bryan Callahan called Cole-Borghi's arrest "distressing news," while Council member Grace Crampsie Smith described it as "disheartening," according to WFMZ.

Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong confirmed that Cole-Borghi has not resigned his seat on the board of commissioners. Lehighvalleynews.com further reported that without an order from a judge, Cole-Borghi's name cannot be removed from the November ballot at this point since the deadlines to withdraw and for parties to name a replacement already passed.

Cole-Borghi's Republican opponent, Jacqueline Rivera, issued a statement following his arrest: "As community leaders, we are entrusted with a responsibility to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and service. The people of Lehigh County deserve representatives they can trust — leaders who will put families, neighborhoods, and the well-being of our community first."

Cole-Borghi's name and picture remain on the county commissioners' website, though as of Tuesday morning, he has no accompanying biographical information listed there. Instead, the website claims his "profile information" will be "coming soon."

Executive Armstrong said, "The residents of Lehigh County should know that we are monitoring the situation closely, and at the first opportunity, we will speak with all relevant parties. We hope to have a more substantial statement after we have had the opportunity to gather the facts."

Cole-Borghi did not respond to a request for comment from lehighvalleylive.com.

