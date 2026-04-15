Democrat drops re-election bid after fake kissing photo misstep — but fellow Democrats still want more

The former chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party has now dropped his re-election campaign after a misstep involving an AI-generated kissing image. Yet for some members of his party, he still has not done enough.

On Monday, Oklahoma state Rep. John Waldron, 57, confirmed that he will no longer seek another term even though he just filed for re-election earlier this month. In a Facebook post, Waldron called the decision "the right thing to do" for his constituents and his efforts "to be a better person."

'I absolutely think Rep. Waldron should resign, and I am disappointed he has not done it already.'

The Facebook post also made vague references to having done "something which was wrong and hurt someone" and that "shouldn't have happened." The post did not divulge the details of the incident, but Waldron has admitted that his resignation as state party chair in December related to a fake image of him kissing a woman.

According to NonDoc, Waldron met with a female prospective political candidate last fall and then had AI generate a GIF of the two of them "making out." Between Waldron's statements and details from someone who has seen the GIF, NonDoc, which has not seen the GIF, believes that "an AI tool morphed multiple selfies into a video of Waldron and the woman kissing, replete with smooching and sighing sound effects."

Waldron then sent the GIF to the woman, whose identity has not been revealed.

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"I was under enormous personal stress. I made a mistake, which I instantly regretted. I’ve accepted every consequence that was asked of me, and I’ve done a lot of personal work. I’m still deeply regretful for making that decision," Waldron said Thursday, when his re-election campaign was still alive.

Waldron repeated those expressions of remorse in his Facebook post. "In an instant, I sacrificed my integrity," he wrote. "... I full-heartedly respect and understand what I did was wrong."

"Some have said it was because I was caught, but it sincerely is because I know what I did was wrong and I have let many of you down."

Waldron also stated multiple times that he has sought professional help to improve himself. "I have been going and will continue to go to counseling and therapy sessions, and I am implementing the lessons I glean from every session into my life every day to become a better person," he said.

"Stepping aside is the right thing to do for the people of District 77 and for me to continue my personal therapy to be a better person."

Despite the extensive apologies, many female members of the Oklahoma Democratic Party are still not satisfied. In fact, state Reps. Amanda Clinton, Michelle McCane, Cyndi Munson, and Suzanne Schreiber have all demanded that he resign his seat immediately.

"I absolutely think Rep. Waldron should resign, and I am disappointed he has not done it already," Schreiber said Monday.

"While I appreciate him ending his campaign, I still believe he should resign, as not sexually harassing someone should be the bare minimum we can expect from our elected officials," said McCane.

Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Erin Brewer called Waldron's behavior "unforgivable."

According to NonDoc, Waldron's withdrawal means that in November, Democrat candidate Kristina Gabriel will almost assuredly win the District 77 seat representing parts of Tulsa. Waldron, a former high school history teacher, has held the seat since 2018.

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