Eric Swalwell reaps what he sowed during Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation

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'I did not consent to any sexual activity.'
Disgraced Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said the women accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct "deserve to be heard" during the 2018 confirmation hearings. Now a California woman is accusing Swalwell of raping her that same year.
Lonna Drewes has become the fifth woman to accuse Swalwell of sexual misconduct, alleging that the former gubernatorial candidate raped her eight years ago. In a press conference Tuesday, Drewes accused Swalwell of spiking her drink before Swalwell brought her to his hotel and allegedly raped her.
'I did not want to live anymore.'
Swalwell infamously demanded every one of Kavanaugh's accusers be heard, saying they "deserve for their allegations to be investigated." Eight years later, Swalwell is saying the allegations against him are false and unfounded, eventually dropping out of the governor's race and resigning from Congress.
"He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness, and I thought I died," Drewes said. "I did not consent to any sexual activity."
RELATED: 'Mutually assured destruction': Another disgraced lawmaker to resign from Congress over sex scandal
Drewes said she did not report the incident at the time but cited other forms of documentation, like her handwritten calendar and therapy sessions at a sexual assault center, to substantiate the accusations. At the time of the alleged encounter, Drewes was in a "committed" relationship, and Swalwell's wife was pregnant.
"It had a profound impact on my mental health," Drewes added. "I self-medicated in an unhealthy way. I did not want to live anymore. I cried all the time for years. At the time, I was in a dating relationship with a boyfriend I was fully committed to. I've never cheated in my life, and I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell."
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Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
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