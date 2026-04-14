'Mutually assured destruction': Another disgraced lawmaker to resign from Congress over sex scandal

A Republican is following in California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell's footsteps by resigning from Congress after sex scandals imploded their respective political ambitions.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) announced his imminent resignation Monday, shortly following Swalwell's statement after several lawmakers led a bipartisan effort to expel the two lawmakers from the House of Representatives. Rather than wait to be expelled, Gonzales vowed to resign from Congress, weeks after admitting to an affair with a former staffer who took her own life by self-immolating.

'Everybody knows where one another's bodies are buried.'

"There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all," Gonzales said in an X post on Monday. "When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas."

Swalwell's resignation came just days after new bombshell reports revealed that several ex-staffers have accused the Democrat of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, prompting him to drop out of the California governor's race and out of political life altogether.

RELATED: Democrats dump Eric Swalwell after sexual assault allegations implode his career

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"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement. "I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members."

"Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong," Swalwell added. "But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

Both scandals were considered open secrets, and the timing of Gonzales' and Swalwell's statements suggests their resignations may have been part of a backroom deal. The next pair of scandal-ridden lawmakers rumored to be on the chopping block are both from Florida: Republican Rep. Cory Mills, who has a flurry of allegations against him ranging from stolen valor to blackmail, and Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who was federally indicted for allegedly stealing millions in FEMA funds tied to COVID.

"It's mutually assured destruction," Len Foxwell, a Maryland-based Democrat strategist, told Blaze News. "Eric Swalwell is just the latest guy who got caught. Tony Gonzales was the latest guy who got caught across the aisle."

RELATED: 'The appropriate decision': Scandal-ridden Tony Gonzales ends re-election bid after admitting to affair

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Although lawmakers were quick to throw Swalwell under the bus, Democrat strategist and pollster Dheeraj Chand suggested that the only reason they did so was because their open secret became a PR problem.

"I think it shows a seriousness on this side that we decided Swalwell could not continue," Chand told Blaze News. "It shows we do take it seriously when it becomes unavoidable. They do try to protect people sometimes, but very rarely."

"For every person who gets caught, there are, in all likelihood, a few dozen more who are engaged in inappropriate behavior with their subordinates," Foxwell told Blaze News. "Everybody knows where one another's bodies are buried."

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