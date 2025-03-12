Democrat melts down after cross-dressing comrade called 'mister' during House hearing

Democratic Rep. Bill Keating (Mass.) melted down during a House hearing Tuesday over one of his Republican peer's decision not to engage in a transvestite's game of make-believe.

The House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe convened to discuss arms control, international security, and continued American assistance to Europe. Just over an hour into the hearing, Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas), the subcommittee's chairman, recognized Congressman Sarah McBride (D-Del.) to speak.

"I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride," said Self, a 71-year-old former Army lieutenant colonel.

The use of "mister" — a common English honorific for men — in reference to McBride, who was known as Tim McBride before his decision to masquerade as a woman, clearly rankled the Democratic lawmaker.

To his credit, McBride responded with humor, saying, "Thank you, madam chair."

Devoid of a similar sense of humor, Keating interrupted McBride to demand that Self repeat his introduction apparently in hopes of doing what his comrade is unable to do, namely turn a "Mr." into a "Ms."

When that failed, Keating began arguing over the accurate use of the word "mister."

After Self noted, "We have set the standard on the floor of the House," Keating again demanded that the Republican repeat McBride's introduction.

Self doubled down, referring to the cross-dressing congressman as "Mr. McBride."

'BREAKING: "Sarah" McBride is still a man.'

"Mr. Chairman," said the visibly agitated Keating, "You are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency? I've come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent."

When Self suggested that it was time to continue with the meeting — with McBride still waiting to speak — Keating said, "You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way."

Unwilling to satisfy Keating's ultimatum, Self adjourned the hearing.

The Texas congressman noted on X that "it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female."

This is a direct quote from President Donald Trump's Jan. 20 executive order "Defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government," which underscored that the two "sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

Several of Self's colleagues lauded him for his commitment to reality.

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller (R), for instance, stated that Self "is right to state the biological reality that Tim 'Sarah' McBride is a man. Enough with the lies. As God ordained and President Trump declared, there are only TWO GENDERS: Male and Female!"

Miller added, "Tim 'Sarah' McBride is a biological man and always will be."

"Americans soundly rejected this woke nonsense when they elected Donald Trump to be their President," wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.). "@RepKeithSelf stands for truth."

"BREAKING: 'Sarah' McBride is still a man," wrote Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who recently suggested that the Democratic Party "can't define what a woman is and won't give women the right to privacy."

The New York Times, MSNBC, and other liberal publications rushed to paint McBride as a victim of "misgendering," making sure to use his preferred pronouns.

Erin Reed, the boyfriend of crossing-dressing Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), was among the LGBT activists who also decried Self's word choice, stating, "The event also highlights the deep erosion of what is considered 'decorum' when it comes to transgender people in Congress."

McBride, barred from using the women's bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol, told ABC News in a statement that he was "disappointed" by the abrupt adjournment of the hearing, noting that he "was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for Democratic allies in Europe."

McBride later noted on X, "No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress."

