Transgender and nonbinary people oppose bathroom ban with dancing takeover of women's toilets in congressional building

LGBTQ+ activists protested a ban on biological males in women's bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol by dancing inside a bathroom and posting video of their shenanigans.

The ban was put in place by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana after controversy erupted over the election of the first openly transgender member of the House. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina proposed legislation to impose the ban and vehemently denounced the LGBTQ+ agenda.

'We understand the weight of what it means to be a pariah in our society, so doing what’s necessary is never too hard.'

The protesters posted a video showing the U.S. Capitol and then a group of transgender and nonbinary people dancing inside of the women's bathroom while the song "Meeting in the Ladies Room" by Klymaxx played.

One of the activists told Gaye Magazine that the bathroom ban was a part of an effort to "eradicate" all transgender people.

"We're here today to ensure they understand that we will not be erased — one bathroom at a time — or shoved back into the proverbial closet out of deference to the comfort of those who speak to eradicate us," said Hope Giselle-Godsey.

“We understand the weight of what it means to be a pariah in our society, so doing what’s necessary is never too hard," Giselle-Godsey continued. "It always starts with things that people feel are insignificant, like public restrooms, but it never stops there.”

Video of the protest was circulated widely on social media.

Johnson noted in his statement about the ban that the controversy was overblown because each member of Congress has a private bathroom, and there are unisex bathrooms in Congress building as well.

Transgender Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware said the issue had become a "distraction" in a statement responding to the ban.

"I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families," said McBride on social media. "Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

