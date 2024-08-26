Democrats used 'private investigators' to 'character-assassinate' RFK Jr., keep him off ballot, he tells Glenn Beck

The Democratic Party used lawfare and "private investigators" to try to keep Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off the ballot, RFK Jr. claimed during an appearance on "The Glenn Beck Program" on Monday.

RFK Jr. indicated to host Glenn Beck, co-founder of Blaze Media, that the Democratic Party engaged in the underhanded tactics even though polls showed he drew more votes away from former President Donald Trump than from Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

"Our polling, from the the beginning, was saying that we were hurting Donald Trump much more than we hurt the Democrats. ... And so it was odd that President Trump and the Republican Party never really attacked me, and he was not trying to keep me off of ballots. They weren't deploying, you know, private investigators to dig up every piece of dirt about me and publicize it," he explained.

"The Democrats have this entire organization that was designed to destroy, character-assassinate me, and keep me off the ballots," he continued.

RFK Jr. told Beck that the efforts to remove him from the ballot were just part of Democratic Party's attempt to exercise "ironclad control" over the electoral process.

"They had to get me off the ballot using the judicial system and Donald Trump off the ballot using the judicial system," RFK Jr. said of Democrats. "It's all about ironclad control of the outcomes and no longer having any trust in the people of our country."

Between these attempts to undermine the democratic process and the "deep state" and "neocon" agenda Harris espoused in her convention speech, RFK Jr. said that he found that he now has more in common with Trump and the Republicans than with the Democratic Party, with which his family has been associated for more than 60 years, and that is why he endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race.

"There have been a series of political realignments throughout American history, about four or five big realignments, and one of those is happening right now," he said. "It's really interesting to be living through it and to have kind of a front-row seat in it."

The "realignment" going on right now is so dramatic, RFK Jr. indicated, that even his late father, Robert Kennedy Sr., and his late uncle, former President John Kennedy, likely would not be welcome in the Democratic Party these days.

"It's become the party of war," he said.

"Their big worry is about disinformation and misinformation," RFK Jr. added. "Well, you know, that's not the government's job."

A portion of the conversation between RFK Jr. and Beck can be seen below. The full three-hour program can be heard by clicking here and subscribing to BlazeTV.

