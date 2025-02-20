Democrats get a 'sobering slap-down of historic proportions' in latest Quinnipiac poll

The results from the latest Quinnipiac poll are in, and congressional Democrats are taking it on the chin, while Republicans are enjoying all-time highs.

The results come after a tumultuous political period as President Donald Trump tackles immigration, the Ukraine war, and cutting the budget through the Department of Government Efficiency. Democrats have responded with bilious criticism and numerous challenges in court.

'It's a sobering slap-down of historic proportions.'

The poll found that only 21% of voters said that they approved of the job that Democrats are doing in Congress, an all-time low, while 40% of voters said they approved of the job Republicans are doing in Congress, an all-time high. The poll first started asking the question in 2009.

"It's a sobering slap-down of historic proportions for the Democrats in Congress. Their Republican counterparts take a victory lap as the Democrats try to get their footing," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

Trump's favorability rating suffered a slight drop to 45% from 46% in January, although his disapproval rating spiked from 43% to 49% in the same time frame. The president got high marks from voters on immigration, the economy, and foreign policy but was under water on the Ukraine war and on policy related to Israel and the Gaza Strip.

A majority of respondents, 55%, also said that tech billionaire Elon Musk has too much power in the U.S. government, while 36% said he has just the right amount of power and only 3% said he has not enough power.

Finally, an overwhelming 81% of voters said Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin should not be trusted by the U.S. Trump signaled that he was siding with Russia against Ukraine on Wednesday when he excoriated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the ongoing war.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!