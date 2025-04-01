'Deport. Them. All.' Illegal alien faces new charges related to 'gruesome' murder of Georgia mom — including necrophilia

An illegal alien accused of brutally murdering a Georgia mother of five earlier this month now faces several new charges, including for allegedly performing sexual acts on his victim's corpse.

"David Hector Rivas-Sagastume, an illegal alien RELEASED by the Biden administration, has been charged with killing Camilia [sic] Williams, a mother of five and a grandmother in a gruesome attack," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. "This illegal alien should have NEVER been in our country in the first place."

A DHS spokesman confirmed to the Daily Caller that Rivas-Sagastume, 21, stole into the United States on March 17, 2021, then was paroled into the country.

"A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023," continued the spokesman. "On March 18, 2025, he was being arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail."

Arsene Williams, the victim's brother, told WAGA-TV, "In March 2025, my sister lost her life because the system failed to deport him after they had him in custody."

Cobb County Police officers were dispatched at 8:25 a.m. on March 13 to a residential area in Marietta, Georgia, following the discovery of 52-year-old Camillia Williams' body in roadside bushes. Following a days-long investigation, authorities identified Rivas-Sagastume as the likely killer, charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

'Deportation is not enough, GIVE HIM THE DEATH PENALTY!'

The arrest warrant alleges that Rivas-Sagastume physically assaulted Williams, rendered her unconscious by way of a chokehold, then knelt on her neck until she was dead, reported WAGA.

"He was kind of stalking her, waiting for her to be by herself, then he strangled her," said Arsene Williams.

Rivas-Sagastume, who allegedly dumped Williams' body in the Atlanta suburb, has since been charged with malice murder, aggravated sexual battery, and necrophilia.

Responding to the updated charges, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wrote, "These are the folks the Left are defending. Deport. Them. All."'

"In Georgia, we are mourning the tragic and completely avoidable murder of another Georgia woman because of Democrat's [sic] open border and cartel first policies!" tweeted Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R). "Deportation is not enough, GIVE HIM THE DEATH PENALTY!"

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement, "Those who commit acts of violence against our people will face the full weight of our justice system, and if they are here illegally, we will not hesitate to work with our federal partners to ensure their removal from our state and country."

Last year, Kemp ratified legislation requiring law enforcement agencies in the state to notify federal authorities when illegal aliens are arrested. Last month, the Georgia Senate passed a bill that would enable local government officials and authorities in so-called sanctuary cities to be held civilly liable for crimes committed by noncitizens.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Cobb County is not a sanctuary county. However, upon taking office in 2021, Democratic Sheriff Craig Owens ended the county's 287(g) partnership with federal authorities, which ICE claims "enhances the safety and security of our nation's communities by allowing ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove criminal aliens who are amenable to removal from the U.S."

The Center for Immigration Studies noted, "Simply honoring detainers is not the same as being a proactive partner with federal law enforcement."

The Daily Caller indicated that the Cobb County Sheriff's Office did not respond to its request for comment regarding whether it intends to honor the detainer request placed on Rivas-Sagastume.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem noted, "This illegal alien should have never been in our country in the first place. President Trump and I are putting the safety of Americans FIRST."

