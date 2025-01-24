Deportation flights already taking off as Trump admin warns of 'severe consequences' for illegal aliens

President Donald Trump's administration is wasting no time responding to the nation's illegal immigration crisis.



On Friday morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the administration has already begun deportation flights.

'Promises made. Promises kept.'

Leavitt posted photographs on X showing illegal aliens in handcuffs boarding a military plane.

"Deportation flights have begun," she wrote. "President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: If you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

Leavitt noted in a separate post that the Trump administration has already "deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft."

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway," she remarked. "Promises made. Promises kept."

The administration detained 538 illegal aliens accused of committing additional crimes within the U.S. and issued 379 detainer requests.

Leavitt stated that among those arrested were "a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors."

Between midnight on January 21 and 9:00 a.m. on January 22, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested over 460 illegal aliens, Fox News Digital reported. Those individuals reportedly had criminal histories, including sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drug and weapons crimes, resisting arrest, and domestic violence.

Fox News Digital reported that the illegal foreign nationals were from Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.

On Thursday, ICE and Homeland Security agents conducted a raid at a Newark, New Jersey, fish market that resulted in the detainment of at least three individuals who were unable to produce identification, according to WNYW. Four women who were not arrested were reportedly instructed to appear in court.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) railed against the raid, claiming that ICE detained "undocumented residents as well as citizens without producing a warrant."

"One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned," Baraka stated.

The mayor further claimed that ICE violated the Fourth Amendment, which states that "the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated."

ICE's Newark office responded to Baraka's claims, stating, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual's identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark, New Jersey. This is an active investigation and, per ICE policy, we cannot discuss ongoing investigations."

U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) stated that the recent slew of arrests proves that the Biden administration "knew exactly who these criminal illegal aliens were and where they lived."

"ICE was not allowed to make the arrests until President Trump entered office," he continued. "This administration takes its duty to protect Americans seriously."