Derrick Anderson — who was backed by Speaker Mike Johnson — wins Republican primary in Virginia's 7th Congressional District

Derrick Anderson defeated Cameron Hamilton and other candidates in the Republican primary contest in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

The seat is currently occupied by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who launched a gubernatorial bid last year and is not seeking re-election to Congress.

'We need more governing conservatives here.'

"This is the greatest honor of my life, and I do not take it lightly," Anderson said in a tweet. "The 7th District is my home. It's the place that raised me, and I appreciate the thousands of my friends and neighbors here at home who cast their ballot for me. I appreciate the thousands of my friends and neighbors here at home who cast their ballot for me. I also want to thank my primary election opponents for working so hard to make our country a better place."

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky had backed Hamilton.

"Get out and vote for @CameronVA today VA!" Paul tweeted on Tuesday.

"Proud to support and campaign for @CameronVA the past few months," Roy tweeted Tuesday. "He is exactly the kind of leader we need more of in DC. A conservative warrior for God and Country who believes in America's Greatness, and will not bow to tyrants. #VA7… send in Cameron Hamilton!"

House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas all supported Anderson.



"We need more governing conservatives here," Johnson said in a video urging people to back Anderson in the contest.

Eugene Vindman won the Democratic primary in the district.

"Vindman is running to support Biden’s furthest-left failures; I'm running to secure the border, take on the crime and drug crisis, and get food, health care, and energy costs down," Anderson said in his post on X.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!