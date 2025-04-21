Masked thief steals thousands of dollars from DHS Sec. Kristi Noem as she dines

A thief was able to steal the purse of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while she dined at a downtown Washington, D.C., restaurant on Sunday evening.

The bag contained $3,000, Noem's driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, blank checks, a makeup bag, and her DHS access badge. A spokesperson for Noem confirmed the robbery in a statement to Blaze News.

The cash was intended to be used to purchase Easter presents and activities for Noem's family, as well as the dinner.

Noem was also approached at the White House Easter Egg Roll and asked about the incident. She confirmed the report and said that the matter had not yet been resolved.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that the Secret Service had reviewed security footage from the restaurant and saw a white male wearing a medical mask take the bag. The unknown male then left the restaurant.

The source added that the Secret Service was investigating any use of Noem's financial instruments.

The incident was first reported by CNN.

Noem was the governor of South Dakota before she was tapped by President Donald Trump to head DHS. She has made his promise of mass deportations the focus of the department.

