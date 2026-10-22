9 children rescued from 'horrific, disgusting' living conditions at couple's home, police say

Two Ohio adults were arrested for subjecting nine children to "horrific, disgusting" living conditions at their home in Licking County, police said.

Jonathan Parr and Jacquelyn Coleman were arrested on Oct. 14 after police reported finding the children living among hundreds of insects, including cockroaches.

'I can tell you from being out there that the living conditions were horrific, disgusting.'

The children, ages 1 to 13 years old, were also allegedly subjected to abuse involving lack of food and water and insufficient living space.

The children were taken into emergency custody after someone at a Licking County school called Child Protective Services.

That CPS worker interviewed the children, who allegedly detailed the abuse at the home.

After police obtained a search warrant, about a dozen Licking County SWAT team members raided the home and found the horrific living conditions.

"I can tell you from being out there that the living conditions were horrific, disgusting," said Licking County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Cook.

Police called the bathroom an "abomination" and reported finding several firearms at the home within view of the beds where some children slept.

Parr admitted that he made the children stand for five to 10 minutes as a punishment but denied other allegations, according to police.

Coleman was arrested during a traffic stop and allegedly claimed she ignored the abuse because she had nowhere else to stay.

The two were not married but had four children together. It's unclear which of the children were Parr's and which ones belonged to Coleman.

Deputies confiscated an iPhone, a tablet/iPad, and multiple weapons from the home.

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Coleman and Parr were each being held on $150,000 bonds at the Licking County Jail. They each face one charge of endangering children, but other charges may be added in the future.

Parr's mother also lived at the home, but she was not charged.

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