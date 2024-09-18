Disruptive left-wing activists have Uyghur 'blood' on their hands, Sen. Hawley says: 'China-funded liars and racists'

Following a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on stemming the rise in hate crimes and anti-Semitism in the country, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was surrounded by members of Code Pink, a left-wing activist group.



According to the organization's website, it is an anti-war, "women-led grassroots" group founded in 2002.

'You've got blood on your hands from the Uyghurs, every single one of you.'

A video shared by the Daily Caller News Foundation captured members of the organization gathering around Hawley as he left the hearing on Tuesday.

Hawley slammed the activists for the group's ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"You are funded by Chinese money," he told them.

One protester asked, "Who funds you?"

"Not China," Hawley remarked.

"AIPAC [American Israel Public Affairs Committee]? Pro-Israeli lobby groups?" the protester continued.

"There we go, there's the anti-Semitism," Hawley responded.

"You are funded by Chinese money," the senator continued. "You've got blood on your hands from the Uyghurs, every single one of you."

Hawley called the protesters a "disgrace."

"It's a privilege to be protested by you terrible people," he added. "You're China-funded liars and racists, and it's a privilege to stand against you."

Earlier this year, the same group confronted Hawley while they rallied to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In response to the confrontation, the senator told Fox News, "Code Pink are paid-for protesters funded by the Chinese Communist Party. Their money comes from China. It's laundered through a bunch of dark money groups, and then it goes to Code Pink."

"These are people that can't even admit that the Uyghurs are in internment camps, concentration camps, and yet they say that Israel is a terrorist state? Give me a break," Hawley said, calling the activists "astroturf wackos."

An oversight investigation conducted by the House Committee on Natural Resources last year claimed that Code Pink has ties to the CCP.

"On August 5, 2023, the New York Times reported that Code Pink 'is part of a lavishly funded influence campaign' that 'works closely with the Chinese government media machine' to promote the agenda of the CCP. Code Pink is purportedly funded by Neville Roy Singham, a self-proclaimed socialist and current 'benefactor of far-left causes,' who is now based in Shanghai, China. Photos show Mr. Singham regularly meeting with officials from the CCP, including at CCP propaganda forums," a House committee letter read.

Code Pink did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

