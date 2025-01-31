DNC chair candidates unanimously reveal the party's not done accusing Americans of racism and misogyny

The Democratic National Committee will pick a new chair on Saturday to replace Jaime Harrison. Ahead of the party's election, MSNBC co-hosted an event Thursday with Georgetown University affording potential replacements with an opportunity to discuss their proposed messaging strategies and how they might win back the multitudes of voters the party has done its apparent best to alienate.

All eight candidates for chair — among whom Minnesota's Ken Martin and Wiconsin's Ben Wikler are reportedly the front-runners — made abundantly clear during the forum that the Democratic Party will not jettison the failed identity-centered thinking and messaging that helped them lose the White House and both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart, who with former Biden campaign official Symone Sanders and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki put questions to the candidates whenever the crowd was able to refrain from interrupting, asked, "How many of you believe that racism and misogyny played a role in Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat?"

All the candidates raised their hands.

"That's good. You all pass," said Capehart, who then stated as though it were a fact that President Donald Trump "consistently employed racist and misogynistic rhetoric on the campaign trail."

Blaming racism and misogyny may have been an easy way to account for Harris' relative unpopularity; however, doing so deterred Democrats from addressing the issues actually driving voters away, such as their candidate's radicalism; Harris' positional weakness on important matters such as the cost of living, the fallout of open-border policies, and crime; her monomaniacal focus on attacking Trump; her choice of running mate; her candidacy's reliance on the effective voiding of the Democratic primary elections; the strength of her competitor's pitch; and the sense that a Harris administration would simply continue failing where former President Joe Biden left off.

'This DNC chair race is important for sending a signal to voters that Democrats have learned a lesson and will do things differently going forward.'

For instance, rather than figure out why Harris' promise of legal dope wasn't enough to win over black male voters or why the very suggestion might come across as deeply offensive, former President Barack Obama presumed the once-reliable Democratic voting bloc just wasn't "feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost (Fla.), seeing similar polls indicating an aversion to Harris, suggested in October that "there's still a lot of this bigotry in this country in terms of sexism, in terms of racism, and we still have to work at getting over that."

Democrats' allies in the media have played the same losing game.

Ahead of her first failed presidential run, Harris suggested America might not be "ready for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States of America."

ABC News dutifully raised the question, "Is Kamala Harris proof that America isn't ready for a woman of color as president?"

Alicia Jones, a black Howard University alumna, told the liberal outfit at the time, "I didn't vote for Barack Obama just because he was black. I voted for him because he was smart. I voted for him because he had a record that showed me the things that he did. It didn't matter that he was only a senator for five minutes."

"I think that what she did was dirty. And I think she's way beyond and way above what she did," Jones added, referring to Harris' statement.

Following Harris' crushing defeat last year, Fox News resident Democratic commentator Juan Williams said, "I'm not sold on this idea that it was the cost of eggs."

"I worry that it was, 'Well, I'm not voting for this woman.' Or 'I'm not voting for this black woman,'" said Williams.

Williams' fellow panelists pointed out that the identity-centered explanation for Harris' loss was undercut by various factors, including Trump's simultaneous drop in support among whites and increase in support among black men and Hispanics, and by black male voters' stated reasons for ditching Democrats.

Disputing German economist Isabella Weber's assertion that "many working Americans felt that Democrats had abandoned them with respect to their pocketbook struggles and ended up casting a ballot for Trump," the Nation's race-obsessive "justice correspondent" Elie Mystal adopted a similar line to Williams, claiming that Harris' loss was "not the economy, stupid. Trump ran on pure, unadulterated white identity politics and hate, and white-hot hate won."

"This DNC chair race is important for sending a signal to voters that Democrats have learned a lesson and will do things differently going forward," Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told the Guardian. "If it sends a signal that we stand for the status quo and want to do everything the same, that will be a turnoff both to the Democratic base and to swing voters who want to see that Democrats are doing something different."

By the candidates' show of hands, it appears that Democrats are keen to keep attributing past and future losses not to remediable messaging and policy issues but to imagined bigotry.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!