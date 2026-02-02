'Do it NATIONWIDE!' Florida mandates English-only driver’s tests, following Trump's lead

Florida announced on Friday that all driver's license tests will be conducted in English. This decision comes after President Trump signed an executive order nearly a year ago declaring English the official language of the United States.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles declared that the state is taking "a leading role in highway safety by requiring all driver license exams be taken in English and without an interpreter."

'There is no better way for a state to test for trucker English proficiency than to administer the CDL knowledge and skills tests in, well, English.'

The new policy, which will apply to knowledge and skills exams for all driver's license classifications, will take effect on February 6.

The FLHSMV explained that the previous policy allowed knowledge exams for most non-commercial driver's licenses to be offered in multiple languages. Knowledge exams for commercial learner's permits and commercial driver's licenses have been offered in English and Spanish.

"To implement this change, FLHSMV has updated its driver license testing system statewide. Language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use," the department stated. "FLHSMV remains committed to ensuring safe roadways for all Floridians and visitors by promoting clear communication, understanding of traffic laws, and responsible driving behavior."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called the new policy a “good reform,” noting that drivers “need to be able to read the road signs.”

Eric Daugherty of Florida's Voice declared the move "a massive win."

"English. Do it NATIONWIDE!" Daugherty wrote. "Florida does it right."

The Small Business in Transportation Coalition applauded Florida for implementing the English-only testing policy.

"Like most things in life, we need to start with common sense. There is no better way for a state to test for trucker English proficiency than to administer the CDL knowledge and skills tests in, well, English. In the state of Florida, at least, common sense will now prevail effective February 6th. We hope other states will follow," SBTC Executive Director James Lamb stated.

This new policy follows an executive order Trump issued last March, declaring English to be the official language of the federal government.

"To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one — and only one — official language. Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values and create a more cohesive and efficient society," the EO said.

