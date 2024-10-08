Dodgers starting pitcher surrounded by mob at California racetrack and robbed of $100K watch

A starting pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers was reportedly robbed of a $100,000 watch near the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Arcadia, California.

Walker Buehler and his wife, McKenzie, were walking from the paddock to their seats on September 28 when they were approached by a mob of people who surrounded them, according to a statement from Excel Sports Management.

'Walker is focused on the playoffs.'

Someone in the mob unbuttoned Buehler's shirt sleeve and took his luxury watch, according to a KABC-TV report.

The Arcadia Police Department said there were three individuals who were robbed of watches at the same event. They described what happened after one of the robberies.

"After removing the watch, the group of suspects dispersed and left the area. At that time, the victim realized their watch was stolen and reported the incident to Santa Anita Park security. At no time during the incident was the victim threatened," said police.

Police said they identified one suspect as 24-year-old Camilo Nino-Hernandez, who was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. She was also arrested for allegedly being in possession of a fraudulent Social Security card.

Nearly 22,000 people attended the California Classic racing event.

Buehler is from Kentucky and is a lifelong horse racing fan. He is scheduled to pitch in game three of the National League Division Series Tuesday in San Diego. The series is tied at one victory for each team.

"The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation," the Excel Sports statement said. "We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs.”

