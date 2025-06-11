Rapper Doechii uses BET Awards victory speech to bash Trump

Rap artist Doechii used her victory speech at the Black Entertainment Television Awards to go on the attack against the policies of President Donald Trump and garnered a lot of support from the audience.

Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, won the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and then launched into an invective against the president on Monday evening.

'I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.'

“As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building," said Hickmon at the Peabody Theatre in Los Angeles.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” she added. “Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"What type of government is that? People are getting swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people," she continued.

"For black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza, we all deserve to live in hope and not in fear. And I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it!" she concluded.

