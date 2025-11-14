Trump administration nails California with lawsuit against 'brazen power-grab'

The proposition granting the Democrat-controlled legislature authority to redraw California's congressional districts won by a decisive margin, but the Trump administration is suing to stop the gerrymandering scheme.

On Thursday the Department of Justice filed to join a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the law that would allow Democrats to possibly flip five Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

'Race cannot be used as a proxy to advance political interests, but that is precisely what the California General Assembly did with Prop. 50.'

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom lauded the proposition's passage as a victory for Democrats against President Donald Trump.

Trump officials fired back that the scheme violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution based on evidence that Democrats were redrawing districts along racial demographic lines.

"Race cannot be used as a proxy to advance political interests, but that is precisely what the California General Assembly did with Prop. 50," said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jesus Osete. "Californians were sold an illegal, racially gerrymandered map, but the U.S. Constitution prohibits its use in 2026 and beyond."

Newsom campaigned for Proposition 50 on the basis that it gave Californians a chance to fight back against the Trump administration and foil the president's plans. The endeavor proved successful, as the proposition passed with 64.6% of the vote in support and only 35.4% voting in opposition.

"The essence of this moment, what Proposition 50 represents to those that have been bullied, to those that have been demeaned, to those that feel powerless, to those that are concerned about not only themselves but each other, our community, the city, our state, our nation, and, for that matter, what we represent to rest of the world," said Newsom. "That's what Prop. 50 represents."

Trump suggested that Democrats had rigged the contest on the day of the election.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," the president wrote on social media. "All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review."

RELATED: Gavin Newsom tries to hit Trump administration on energy prices — and gets humiliated online

"California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power-grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi of the lawsuit. "Governor Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand."

Newsom's office responded to the lawsuit on social media.

"These losers lost at the ballot box and soon they will also lose in court," read the statement.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!