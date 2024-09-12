Don Lemon deletes video silently mocking Melania Trump's response to her husband's shooting

Former CNN talking head Don Lemon is facing widespread criticism over his silent mockery of Melania Trump's emotionally charged video discussing the July 13 attempt on her husband's life.

In a 30-second video shared to social media Tuesday promoting her forthcoming memoir, Melania Trump briefly discussed the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and noted that she wants answers.

Blaze News previously reported that the U.S. House-appointed Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump is gathering records from local, state, and federal authorities, including the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs investigators have also been conducting transcribed interviews with officials linked to the Butler rally.

Prior to this week, the former first lady had not spoken on camera about her husband's shooting by Thomas Mathew Crooks. She had, however, issued a heartfelt statement on July 14 noting, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change."

Now, months later and still without critical information about the attempted assassination, Melania stated, "The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy."

"I can't help but wonder: Why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?" continues Melania Trump. "There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."

The video was shared just hours before President Trump debated Kamala Harris and told the nation, "I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that [Democrats] say about me."

Lemon, who claimed that Trump was a "bully" in Tuesday's debate, was among the liberals who rushed to mock the former first lady.

'There can't be a more pathetic, attention-starved human being on the planet.'

In a reaction video posted to TikTok, Lemon rolled his eyes, shook his head in disapproval, and threw up his hands in frustration during a replay of the former first lady's remarks.

Chaya Raichik's Libs of TikTok shared Lemon's video, calling it "sick."

Conservative columnist Joe Concha tweeted, "There can't be a more pathetic, attention-starved human being on the planet. What person in their right mind would ever mock a wife over an assassination attempt against her husband? Don Lemon, everyone!"

Army veteran Rob Smith suggested that Lemon "is the prime example of someone that needs direction and scripting from cable news overlords."

Amidst the backlash, Lemon deleted the video.

The Daily Mail indicated that a representative for Lemon has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Lemon is hardly the first in liberal media to mock the victims of the Butler rally assassination attempt.

The Onion, owned by longtime Democratic donor and Twilio co-founder Jeff Lawson, made a punch line Tuesday evening out of the death of Corey Comperatore — a heroic former firefighter who died trying to save his family during the attempted assassination of President Trump.

The Onion joked during the debate that people don't leave Trump rallies; "they're carried out in body bags."

