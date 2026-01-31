Don Lemon remains defiant after being released over church takeover arrest: 'I will not stop ever!'

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon gave a defiant statement after he was released from custody over his participation in a church takeover to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lemon was released on his own recognizance without bond and spoke to reporters in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles.

'The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless ... other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them and I will not be silenced.'

"I want to thank everybody for their support. It truly means the world to me. I have no idea what's going on because obviously I haven't seen anything," Lemon said.

"I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now," he added to cheers from some in the crowd. "In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable."

Lemon added, "Again, I will not stop now. I will not stop ever!"

He went on to make the same defense he made before his arrest that he was merely present at the protest as a journalist documenting the demonstration.

"Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I've been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news," he continued. "The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless ... other journalists who do what I do."

The unsealed court documents outlined the actions Lemon took that infringed upon the churchgoers' right to religious expression, according to the Justice Dept.

"I stand with all of them, and I will not be silenced. I look forward to my day in court. Thank you all!" he added.

The indictment was unsealed earlier in the day and included statements Lemon made on his channel as he livestreamed the activist protest at the Cities Church in St. Paul.

"After the service commenced, a group of approximately 20-40 agitators, including all of the defendants named in this Indictment, entered the Church in a coordinated takeover-style attack and engaged in acts of oppression, intimidation, threats, interference, and physical obstruction alleged herein," prosecutors said in the indictment.

Critics of Lemon say journalists are not above the law, while his supporters claim that his arrest was a totalitarian assault on the press and the administration's political opponents.

Video of his comments was posted to social media.

