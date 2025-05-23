'Don't Mass up New Hampshire': NH takes critical step to avoid fate of neighboring sanctuary cesspools

Sanctuary jurisdictions have sprouted up in many areas around the nation and, in many cases, created an undesired spillover effect for neighboring communities that reject such policies.

New Hampshire has grappled with this issue due to Democratic leaders in Massachusetts implementing measures to shield illegal aliens, including criminals, from federal immigration authorities.

'I'm very glad to see New Hampshire setting the standard for the rest of New England.'

Massachusetts' shelter system became overrun and a hotspot for criminal activity amid the Biden administration's illegal immigration crisis. With limited shelter space available, many homeless individuals and families slept on the floor of the Boston Logan International Airport.



On Thursday, New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte (R) drew a line in the sand by signing into law House Bill 511 and Senate Bill 62, which place a ban on sanctuary cities and support cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration enforcement.

Ayotte channeled her former campaign slogan, "Don't Mass up New Hampshire," in a statement regarding the new law.

"I said from the beginning that we won't let our state go the way of Massachusetts and their billion-dollar illegal immigrant crisis," Ayotte stated on Thursday. "Today, we're delivering on our promise by banning sanctuary cities and supporting law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. New Hampshire will never be a sanctuary for criminals, and we will keep working every day to remain the safest state in the nation."

Ayotte told Fox News Digital, "New Hampshire is ranked the safest state in the nation, and I was glad I was able to sign the bill banning sanctuary cities to make sure we remain that way."

Thursday's action made New Hampshire the first state in New England to ban sanctuary jurisdictions.

Blaze News asked New Hampshire state Rep. Mike Belcher (R) for his reaction to the new law.

"I'm very glad to see New Hampshire setting the standard for the rest of New England. It's only a shame that we can't keep them [sanctuary cities] out of the rest of New England. So it's going to continue impacting us, but it's a start," Belcher said.

"We need to take a hard look at what is legitimate asylum and what is not, and maintain an America First policy," he continued. "I think as long as the federal government is properly enforcing good law, we should do everything we can to assist with that. Where they fail to do so, the states should pick it up and do it on their own because we have the right to do that as well."