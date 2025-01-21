Bible snub? Here's why Trump did not place hand on holy book while reciting oath of office

President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible while taking the presidential oath of office during his inauguration.

But why?

'Chief Justice John Roberts appears to have taken the view that "Justice delayed is justice denied."'

A picture of the moment shows Trump standing across from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who administered the presidential oath of office, with his right hand in the air and his left hand by his side.

That Trump did not place his hand on the Bible ironically upset leftists, who questioned whether the oath even counted if Trump did not have his hand on the Bible. Other anti-Trump antagonists suggested that Trump did not place his hand on the Bible because he did not want the "flesh seared off his hand." Even David Axelrod accused Trump of having "neglected" the Bible, an action he implied undermines Trump's belief that divine intervention saved him from assassination.

The answer to why Trump did not put his hand on the Bible is more innocent than his uncharitable critics suggest.

First, it's clear that Trump intended to take his oath of office with his hand on the Bible. Pictures show first lady Melania Trump standing next to her husband while holding two Bibles: Trump's personal Bible, which his mother gave to him, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used when he took the presidential oath of office in 1861.

Second, as legal scholar Jonathan Turley observed, Roberts "moved a tad too quickly" during the ceremony, initiating the oath before Trump and his family were ready.

This meant Melania Trump was not in position.

"Chief Justice John Roberts appears to have taken the view that 'Justice delayed is justice denied' by jumping forward to start the oath before Trump could put his hand on the Bible," Turley said.

Video of the inauguration confirms this observation. It's clear that Melania's first cue to move from her seat to her husband's side was when Roberts asked Trump to "raise your right hand and repeat after me." And that's exactly what she did.

But Roberts did not pause to allow Melania and other family members to take their positions around Trump. Instead, he immediately began administering the oath of office.

Finally, Trump's oath of office is not invalidated because his hand was not on the Bible. The Constitution does not require the president to swear the oath of office while touching a Bible.

Despite the apparent flub, Trump said during his inaugural speech that he believes God saved him from death.

"Just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then and believed even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again," Trump said.

