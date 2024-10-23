'Oh my God, f*** you for that one': Woman screams profanities over pro-Trump lawn signs on viral doorbell video

A Ring doorbell video is going viral on social media after an unhinged woman was captured screaming profanities outside a home over the family's pro-Trump lawn signs.

'You are voting for the devil, don't you know that?!'

The unidentified woman accosted the residents of the house and berated them for posting the lawn signs before walking away.

"I'd like to know how you can vote for!" she yelled at the door.

"Are you the one that always walks by here screaming at people?" the homeowner responded via the camera. "Because a lot of people walk by and scream."

"You are voting for the devil, don't you know that?" she asked emphatically. "Why are you voting for him?"

"Because I believe he is the moral candidate," the homeowner responded.

"Oh, my God, f*** you for that one!" the woman yelled. "That's moral?!"

"That's how your side acts," the homeowner said.

"Oh, my God! He is the most immoral person. Oh, wow!" the woman replied.

"Oh, f*** you, yeah!" she added while stomping away.

"I'm sorry! Have a nice day!" the homeowner said.

"F*** you!" she shouted back.

The video was posted to social media by the popular Libs of TikTok account, where it quickly garnered over 3.8 million views. Many of the responses mocked and ridiculed the bizarre interaction.

"That is a mentally disturbed person egged on by a deceptive, immoral media. They have been programmed by deceit. They’ll never be normal again," read one response.

A recent poll found that 70% of Americans were concerned that violence may erupt after the election, and over half said they were worried that the election may signal the end of democracy.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!