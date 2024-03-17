Dossier reveals key information Israel used to explain UN agency's ties to Hamas

Fox News Digital has reportedly obtained a dossier that was used by the Israeli government to explain to the U.S. and other allies its actions toward the United Nations and its alleged relationship with Hamas.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East lost hundreds of millions of dollars after accusations that at least 12 employees assisted Hamas in the October 7 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis. The New York Times reported in February that it was estimated the UN would lose $65 million after the revelations, but they have lost more than that.

The United States and other allies froze funding to UNRWA in January, and the agency subsequently fired the 12 employees in question. However, the number of those within the agency who have ties to Hamas could be in the hundreds. Fox News Digital reported that the number of UNRWA employees who were directly involved in the October 7 attack has risen to 15, with another three being suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of hostages.

It was this information that prompted countries to cut funding to the agency.

The report mentioned:

The information includes allegations that around 17% of UNRWA teachers (out of a total 8,300) and around 20% of UNRWA school principals and deputy principals (out of a total 500) are members of Hamas. Ties to the group extend to UNRWA workers in positions related to relief and humanitarian aid, with about 10% of the 151 relief workers, and members of UNRWA’s health services.



However, the most serious allegations are that Hamas has representatives in the UNRWA staff union and actively influences it and that methods of communication exist at the district level between the terrorist organization and UNRWA's district managers, per the report.

According to the information within the dossier, "due to the scope of UNRWA's activity in the [Gaza Strip," Hamas puts a premium on its connection with UNRWA, stating that "in steady state and in contingency state, the Hamas regime coordinates activities with UNRWA."

The Wall Street Journal reported in late January that a senior Israeli government official said, "UNRWA's problem is not just a 'few bad apples' involved in the October 7 massacre. The institution as a whole is a haven for Hamas' radical ideology."

