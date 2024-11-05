'Is Oprah p**sed at you?' Dr. Phil opens up to Glenn Beck about his conversations with Oprah

Renowned television therapist Dr. Phil McGraw told BlazeTV host Glenn Beck that he and Oprah Winfrey have completely different political views but have never clashed over them.

Dr. Phil's hit television show carrying his name was originally produced by Winfrey, who showed herself to be a staunch Democrat supporter since at least President Barack Obama.

On Election Day, Beck asked McGraw if Winfrey took issue with his recent appearance at a Donald Trump campaign rally.

"Is Oprah pissed at you?" Beck laughed.

"You mean [about] the fact that we see things politically differently?" McGraw quickly replied.

"She has the right to see things the way she sees them. I have the right to see things the way I see them. You know what? I think we are the perfect example of how we need to understand that people are not their beliefs."

"Amen," Beck agreed.

McGraw then explained that in all their years working together, he and Winfrey have never had a spat over politics or anything else.

"We get along great. We don't always talk about politics, but I have total respect for her. She and I haven't had a cross word in 30 years."



According to Variety, McGraw has not officially endorsed Trump, and an endorsement was not the reason he spoke at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

McGraw reportedly called his Trump rally speech an "act of rebellion" after requesting "25-plus times to speak to Kamala Harris" and getting nowhere.

Dr. Phil said he "never got so much as a yes, no, maybe."

Following his speech at Trump's rally, McGraw claimed, a Kamala Harris campaign staffer reached out to him about possibly speaking at an event in Washington, D.C.

He told them, "Absolutely, tell me when and where to be, and I will bring a transcript of the speech and give it at a Harris rally."

"Never heard another word once they found out I was serious," McGraw said.

As for Winfrey, her interview with Harris was seen as a disaster, with the vice president seemingly unable to answer even the most softball questions from the host and audience members.

Harris took an audience question about what steps she would take to secure the border if elected.

"It's a wonderful and important question," Harris replied. "I, you know my background was as a prosecutor, and I was also the elected attorney general for two terms of a border state. So this is not a theoretical issue for me. This is something I've actually worked on."

"I take very seriously the importance of having a secure border," Harris continued, "and ensuring the safety of the American people."

McGraw said he doesn't agree with everything Trump says and that he doesn't like celebrity endorsements for politicians.

