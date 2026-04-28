Illegal alien activists are furious at Trump administration after 'cruel' new 'Dreamer' policy drops

The Trump administration has made it easier to deport recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program implemented by former President Barack Obama, and activists are furious.

Obama said numerous times that he did not have the power to unilaterally pass amnesty for illegal aliens before he announced that he was passing amnesty for illegal aliens in 2012.

'They don't deserve this. We will not stop fighting back against the cruel, anti-immigrant obsession of Trump, Stephen Miller, and their loyalists.'

Fourteen years later, the "Dreamer" immigrants granted amnesty through the DACA program face a heightened threat of deportation.

The decision was made by the Executive Office for Immigration Review Board of Immigration Appeals of the Department of Justice.

"This decision could have profound consequences for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers who rely on DACA to live and work in America without threat of deportation," Sen. Dick Durbin (D) of Illinois said. "In the face of this administration's heartless actions, Congress must finally act to protect these young people who know no other home than here. This is a matter of simple American fairness and justice."

Durbin noted in his press release that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 261 DACA recipients and deported 86 of them since Jan. 2025.

A joint statement from four Democratic senators from the U.S. Congressional Hispanic Caucus also decried the decision.

"Donald Trump said that Dreamers should 'feel safe,' but every action his government takes weakens the DACA program and threatens the safety and livelihoods of the 500,000 DACA recipients who have only ever known this country as home," the senators said.

"Dreamers are our friends and neighbors," they added. "They don't deserve this. We will not stop fighting back against the cruel, anti-immigrant obsession of Trump, Stephen Miller, and their loyalists."

The National Immigration Law Center called the decision "cruel" and warned that it would harm immigrants.

"The Trump administration's proposal to strip DACA recipients' access to affordable health coverage is a huge step backward for the wellbeing of everyone in our communities and further unmasks Trump's transparent and hollow claims to care about 'Dreamers,'" reads an NILC statement.

"This cruel attempt to undo a hard-won victory for immigrant youth would reimpose unnecessary obstacles that for years kept DACA recipients disproportionately uninsured, preventing many of them from getting lifesaving medical care," the group added.

"This decision is yet another step in dismantling the program without the government taking responsibility for ending it outright. ... This is a quiet rollback of protections, and our communities are paying the price in real time," reads a statement from United We Dream.

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Durbin estimated that there were about 515,000 people who had been granted DACA status.

Critics have long argued that the original order from Obama to offer amnesty to child arrivals violated the U.S. Constitution by usurping the powers intended to be vested in Congress.

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