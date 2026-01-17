Driver doing over 100 miles per hour manages to 'black out,' 'turn off' license plate while evading cops, police say

A motorist traveling over 100 miles per hour on New Year's Eve apparently used a tactic you just don't see every day to avoid identification — and while giving law enforcement the slip.

The California Highway Patrol in Dublin indicated that around 8:20 a.m. the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro evaded a CHP officer on the westbound lanes of Interstate 580, west of Interstate 680. Dublin is about 40 minutes southeast of San Francisco.

'Looks like y'all need faster cars.'

The officer observed the car "traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour," the CHP said, adding that it had a license plate that was "black with yellow or white writing."

But the most eye-popping detail would seem to be the CHP's assertion that "the driver was able to 'black out' or 'turn off' the plate."

"Please, if you saw this and have information that will help us track down this vehicle, we would appreciate it!" the CHP implored readers.

RELATED: 'Just crazy': Thug throws frozen water balloon through car windshield, hits driver in face while he travels down highway

The Auto Wire had the following to say about the vehicular oddity:

The unusual tactic has raised questions about how the plates were altered. Authorities have not confirmed whether the Camaro was equipped with a digital license plate or a custom modification designed to obscure identification. Either possibility presents concerns for law enforcement, particularly if such technology or modifications are being used to avoid accountability during traffic violations or more serious crimes.

About 8,000 comments and counting have appeared under the CHP's Facebook post about the unorthodox incident — and let's just say law enforcement has not escaped a thorough roasting:

"Looks like y'all need faster cars," one commenter wrote.

"If you got gapped, you can just say that, bro," another user offered before adding, "no shame here."

"Props to the driver that got away," another commenter noted while adding a laughing emoji.

"He escaped because he was a better driver in a faster car at higher speeds than whatever random cop went after him," another user said. "If by some miracle you do catch him, offer that guy a job."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!