Wild video shows alleged drunk driver with drink in hand leading cops on chase through busy parking lot, crashing into cars

A video of an alleged drunk driver leading cops on a chase through a busy parking lot in Texas has gone viral. Video shows the woman holding a drink as she evades police and crashes into other cars. In the end, the woman is smiling and making jokes as she's arrested.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Audrey Marie Schneider recklessly drove around the parking lot of a shopping center in San Antonio. The nearly five-minute video shows the 37-year-old leading police on a chase while driving her white Toyota SUV.

'Oh no. I’m about to see something traumatic happen in front of me.'

According to authorities, the police chase began in Comal County, continued on a highway, and concluded in the shopping plaza in Bexar County. WOAI-TV reported that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull Schneider over on Interstate 35 in Comal County. However, Schneider allegedly sped away from the trooper.

During the pursuit by multiple police cruisers, Schneider made several laps around a shopping center parking lot, which put pedestrians at risk.

The viral video captured by freelance photographer Alec Dyer shows Schneider driving erratically in the parking lot and crashing into other vehicles, including police cruisers.

Dyer told KSAT, "It felt really surreal. I couldn’t even believe it."

"Just witnessing that, I was, like, mentally preparing, ‘Oh no. I’m about to see something traumatic happen in front of me,‘“ Dyer added. “The whole time I’m thinking, ‘Oh no! At this rate, she’s gonna kill somebody. She’s gonna hurt somebody.‘”

Video shows Schneider holding up a drink during the police chase in the parking lot.

Eventually, police corner Schneider's SUV. However, Schneider is seen attempting to evade police by fleeing into a business in the plaza.

Soon police are seen escorting Schneider out of a store in handcuffs. Schneider's clothes appear to be drenched in liquid, and she has dark marks on both sides of her face.

No injuries were reported.

A smiling Schneider says, "I'm so sorry."

A bystander is on video asking police: "Hey, she threw a can of beer on me, can I press charges?"

Schneider is seen on video responding, "Yes, please do. I double-dog dare you."

Schneider is heard telling the onlookers: "I'm back, bitches."

While being pinned to the hood of a police cruiser, she also said, "Santa is coming."

The San Antonio Express-News reported that emergency medical services checked Schneider before she was taken to Bexar County Jail.

In her mugshot, Schneider flashes a smile.

Schneider was charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, assaulting a peace officer, evading arrest in a vehicle, as well as two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

According to KSAT, this wasn't Schneider’s first incident involving driving and alcohol.

In 2017, Schneider faced a charge of obstruction of a highway while intoxicated, the station reported.

Records show the charge was dismissed after she was granted deferred adjudication.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here.