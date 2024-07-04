Drunk illegal alien runs red light and crashes pickup into two cars, killing 22-year-old coach, according to New Mexico police

A man who caused a lethal accident while under the influence of alcohol is an illegal alien, according to federal law enforcement.

21-year-old Jesus Sandoval-Martinez was driving a black 2008 Dodge pickup when he ran a red light and slammed into two other vehicles in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday just after midnight.

'Witnesses told police the man was slurring his speech and appeared to be impaired.'

Police said that they found open alcohol containers in the pickup.

The other vehicles were a Tesla and a Corolla. One of the drivers, Tiger Gutierrez, died after being transported to a hospital while the other driver, Mia Montoya, was critically injured. A third person in the crash received minor injuries.

Sandoval-Martinez tried to flee from the scene after the crash, but witnesses stopped him and detained him until police arrived. Arrest records say that witnesses told police the man was slurring his speech and appeared to be impaired.

Police said he failed sobriety tests and found no record of his being issued a driver's license. He was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he told police that he had only ingested two beers that evening.

Sandoval-Martinez was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm or death before he was booked into the Bernalillo County jail.

ICE later confirmed that he was illegally present in the U.S. and issued an immigration detainer for the man. He is reportedly from Mexico. They added that they had no prior encounters with the man.

Both of the victims in the crash were volleyball coaches, according to an Instagram post from the E3 Volleyball program.



Illegal alien crime has become a pivotal issue in the 2024 presidential campaign after immigrants crossed the Mexico-U.S. border at historic rates. Former President Donald Trump has blamed current President Joe Biden and his lax policies for the illegal crossings and for any violent crime committed by illegal aliens.

A recent poll found that a large majority of Americans see illegal alien crime as one of the top issues of the campaign and also that Democrats are to blame for easing restrictions at the border, 79% and 64% respectively.

