AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Dumb crook returns to house where he pointed gun at homeowner's head and tried to his steal car. This time, victim is ready.
April 19, 2024
A brain cell-deprived crook who pointed a gun at a Jacksonville, Florida, homeowner's head Thursday afternoon, tried to steal his car, and ran away when he couldn't pull off the crime actually returned to the same residence not long after and confronted the homeowner again.
As you might expect, the victim was ready this time — and one might say the suspect is lucky to be alive.
What happened?
Police told WJXT-TV a K-9 officer attempted a traffic stop on Springlake Drive in regard to a vehicle that was believed to have been stolen in Suwannee County.
But the 30-year-old male kicked a woman out of the vehicle and sped away, Sgt. Karen Dukes of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office noted to the station. Police told WJXT the woman is cooperating with the investigation, and police said she could be the victim of a crime and that she said she didn't know the vehicle was stolen.
The male who sped away abandoned the vehicle near Justin Road West and ran to a home on Oxbow Road near Herlong Road where a home invasion took place, the station reported.
Police said the male entered the home through the garage, pointed a gun at the homeowner’s head, and ran away after his carjacking attempt was unsuccessful, WJXT reported.
However, the male returned to the residence and approached the homeowner again, the station said.
But this time, the homeowner was armed, WJXT added.
Dukes noted to the station that the homeowner "expressed fear, told him to stay away, the suspect kept advancing toward him." WJXT said the homeowner shot the male in the leg.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the station said.
'Very shocking'
Neighbor K.P. Lancaster told WJXT the incident was "very shocking" as violent crime in the community is practically non-existent.
“I just heard gunshots and people going every which way to search him out,” Lancaster added to the station.
WJXT said the homeowner is cooperating with the police, who said they're investigating whether the homeowner’s actions were justified.
Westside homeowner shoots suspect who returned to home after unsuccessful carjacking: JSOyoutu.be
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News.
DaveVUrbanski
Dave Urbanski
Sr. Editor, News
Dave Urbanski is a senior editor for Blaze News and has been writing for Blaze News since 2013. He has also been a newspaper reporter, a magazine editor, and a book editor. He resides in New Jersey. You can reach him at durbanski@blazemedia.com.@DaveVUrbanski →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.