Early red flag for GOP? Democrats rack up massive Q1 fundraising hauls

The first-quarter campaign fundraising total for the 2026 midterms reveals that House and Senate Democratic candidates have picked up significant early momentum, potentially spelling trouble for Republicans as more primary elections approach.

At least one Democratic candidate raised more than a Republican in Georgia, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, New Hampshire, and Alaska, Punchbowl News reported.

'There's no way for Republicans to spin this: Their candidates are getting crushed.'

Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D) raised $27.1 million, breaking a record for the largest amount for a Senate candidate in any state. Talarico's fundraising significantly outpaced his potential opponents. Sen. John Cornyn (R) raised $9 million, and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) raised $2.2 million.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) raised $14 million during the first quarter. The incumbent's fundraising far outpaced that of Republicans hoping to unseat him. Rep. Mike Collins (R) raised just over $1 million, and Rep. Buddy Carter (R) raised just $470,000.

In Ohio, former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) is hoping to defeat Republican incumbent Sen. Jon Husted. Brown raised $10.1 million in the first quarter, while Husted brought in $2.9 million.

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is running against Michael Whatley (R) and three other candidates to secure retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’ seat. Cooper raised $13.8 million in the first quarter, while Whatley raised $5 million.

RELATED: 'Record' cash advantage gives GOP upper hand in state AG races

James Talarico. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

House Democratic challengers also raised significant funds in the first few months of the year.

In Arizona, JoAnna Mendoza (D) raised over $2.3 million, among the highest reported by a Democratic House candidate. Mendoza's opponent, incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R), raised $1.1 million.

In Wisconsin, Democratic candidate Rebecca Cooke is looking to oust incumbent Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R). Cooke raised $2.4 million, while Van Orden raised $1.3 million.

"Of course, this is only part of the picture. Candidates are now using joint fundraising committees to air TV ads. Super PACs will play a big role," Punchbowl News reported. "GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson did raise the most in Iowa's open Senate race. And Democratic primaries will drain some resources."

"But there's no way for Republicans to spin this: Their candidates are getting crushed," the outlet stated.

RELATED: 'We have a glaring disadvantage': Democrats panic as GOP dominates in fundraising, NYT reports

Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

While Punchbowl News insisted it was all doom and gloom for Republican candidates, the National Republican Congressional Committee saw the Q1 funding results as a win for the GOP.

"Republicans are LAPPING Democrats in fundraising & building a war chest they can't match," the NRCC wrote in a post on X, adding that the GOP "outraised, outworked, [and] outmatched" their Democratic counterparts.

Mike Marinella, the national press secretary for the NRCC, stated, "Once again, and for every single quarter this campaign cycle, @NRCC Patriots have outraised [the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] Frontliners."

"House Republicans have the momentum on our side, and the money proves it," he wrote.

Federal Election Commission reporting showed that Democratic Senate candidates have raised $368 million for their 2026 races, compared to $324 million raised by Republicans. Democratic House candidates collected $691 million, while Republicans raised $578 million.

Some of the most prominent names in Republican political consulting did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!