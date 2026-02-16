'Record' cash advantage gives GOP upper hand in state AG races

The country presently has 27 GOP state attorneys general and 23 Democrat state AGs — counting the Democrat-appointed lesbian activist in Hawaii. Republicans are fighting to maintain their dominance in the top legal offices across the country, the majority of which they have controlled since 2015.

There are 30 state attorney general seats on the ballot this November — 16 of which are presently occupied by Democrats and 14 of which are occupied by Republicans.

The Republican Attorneys General Association, whose support wasn't enough to spare former Virginia AG Jason Miyares from losing his re-election bid last year, announced on Friday that it raised "a record $29.3 million across all entities last year" — the most that any AG organization has reportedly ever raised in a calendar year.

'Four of the Toss-up AG races are in states that were considered presidential battlegrounds in 2024.'

"In 11 months, RAGA raised nearly $30 million for the first time ever," RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said in a statement. "However, we must shatter previous fundraising records to ensure we protect battleground incumbent seats and pick up winnable seats."

"2026 is the largest election year for AG races, and RAGA is well positioned for another banner year," added Piper.

Among the incumbent Republican attorneys general now running or poised to run for re-election are:

Tim Griffin of Arkansas;

James Uthmeier of Florida;

Chris Carr of Georgia;

Raúl Labrador of Idaho;

Brenna Bird of Iowa — who received a $1 million donation from the RAGA on Dec. 31;

Kris Kobach of Kansas;

Mike Hilgers of Nebraska; and

Drew Wrigley of North Dakota.

Whereas Ohio's Dave Yost is ineligible to run again due to term limits, several other GOP incumbents are creating openings because they have their eyes set on different prizes.

Alabama AG Steve Marshall and Texas AG Ken Paxton are running for the Senate — Marshall for the seat of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who is running for governor, and Paxton to deny Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) a fifth term.

South Dakota AG Marty Jackley is running for Congress. Oklahoma AG Gentner Drummond is running for governor of his state.

Louis Jacobson at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics suggested in an analysis late last year that "of the 2025-26 AG races, seven states have competitive AG races: five Toss-ups, plus a Leans Republican and a Leans Democratic seat each."

"Democrats will largely be playing defense: All five Toss-up races are currently held by Democrats, with at least two of them open-seat races, and potentially more to come open if additional incumbents run for a different office," continued Jacobson. "Mirroring the national partisan split, four of the Toss-up AG races are in states that were considered presidential battlegrounds in 2024."

Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin were identified as toss-up AG races. Jacobson suggested further that Carr (R) was well-positioned in Georgia.

"The remaining states with AG races this cycle include 10 Safe Republican seats, 3 Likely Republican seats, and 11 Safe Democratic seats," added Jacobson.

While the races in Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, and Wisconsin are attracting significant national and donor attention, the contests in Iowa and Kansas — where Kobach is once again battling Democrat challenger Chris Mann — are fast becoming two of the most closely watched, reported MultiState.

Mann reportedly out-raised Kobach last year. Nevertheless, the incumbent had more cash on hand to kick off this election year.

Bird has managed to raise over $2 million for her re-election campaign — more than double what her Democrat challenger, Nate Willems, has netted. The Des Moines Register reported, however, that Willems has fared far better in terms of fundraising than his state's former Democrat AG, Tom Miller, who lost to Bird in 2022.

The race in Texas is similarly garnering national attention, though much of the present heat surrounds the Republican primary on March 3.

The candidates who will face off Tuesday in a debate moderated by BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey are:

Aaron Reitz, the Paxton-endorsed former assistant attorney general who has promised to "destroy the left" if elected;

Rep. Chip Roy, an antagonist of Paxton who has Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's endorsement;

Mayes Middleton, a Texas state senator who has characterized himself as proud supporter of President Trump and the America First agenda and has been endorsed by Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas); and

Joan Huffman, a Texas state senator who enjoys the support of various police unions and has been endorsed by National Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi.

The debate airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.